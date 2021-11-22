Lanvin Group Unveils New Brand Identity

SHANGHAI, Nov. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanvin Group (the "Group"), the global luxury fashion group, today officially unveiled its new brand identity following the change of its name from Fosun Fashion Group. The adoption of the globally recognizable Lanvin brand as its new name represents a clear statement of the Group's intent to build a global portfolio of iconic luxury fashion brands.

The new brand identity, which includes a modernized logo and a new group website, www.lanvin-group.com, accords Lanvin Group a fresh look to express its commitment both to its heritage and to its determination to be an innovator in the global luxury market. The history of Lanvin traces back to 1889 when Madame Jeanne Lanvin founded what remains today the oldest operating French luxury couture house. A true pioneer and visionary, Madame Lanvin's strength of character, creativity and flair remain as relevant to the Group today as it did when she founded the brand.

Lanvin Group has a mission to continue Jeanne Lanvin's tradition of innovation and obsession for excellence. The rebrand epitomizes Lanvin Group's continued endeavor to create an inclusive ecosystem that empowers heritage brands, nurtures diverse talents, and celebrates ingenious ideas. It will guide the Group's growth path as it pursues its objective to preserve the essence of legacy brands yet transform them for tomorrow.

This new brand identity provides the Group's portfolio brands a shared platform with a singular focus to fully express their creativity, unleash their potential, and reinvigorate long-term growth. Lanvin Group will continue to set new standards and push new boundaries through strategic investments, and by providing operational support for brands, together with unparalleled access to the fastest growing luxury fashion markets in the world.

Ms. Joann Cheng, Chairman of Lanvin Group, said: "We are excited to reveal Lanvin Group's new brand identity which reflects our ongoing development as one of the world's fastest-growing luxury groups. Lanvin has always been synonymous with luxury fashion. This new identity speaks to our strong belief in authenticity, creativity, craftsmanship, innovation and inclusivity on a shared platform. We see tremendous potential for Lanvin Group and its growing portfolio of brands to expand as the global luxury industry continues to show robust growth, both in Western markets as well as the fast-growing China market."

Lanvin Group's portfolio of prestigious heritage brands include French couture house Lanvin, Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi, Austrian skinwear specialist Wolford, iconic American womenswear brand St. John Knits, and high-end Italian menswear maker Caruso. These five brands have over 390 years of combined history and have far-reaching global presence in more than 60 countries with more than 1,200 points of sales, 290 retail stores and 3,600 employees across the world.

