Percheron Capital Creates Leading Tire and Automotive Service Platform

SAN FRANCISCO and MOORPARK, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Percheron Capital ("Percheron"), a private equity firm focused on partnering with high-quality essential services businesses, today announced the acquisition of American Tire Depot ("ATD") by Percheron's portfolio company Big Brand Tire & Service ("Big Brand"). The combined company will be one of the country's largest tire and automotive service businesses and will operate over 160 high-quality service centers in growing markets. Financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to close by year-end, were not disclosed.

Founded in 1969, Big Brand is a leading tire and automotive service platform headquartered in Southern California. As one of the most trusted names in tire and automotive service, Big Brand has built a strong reputation for exceptional customer service. The company's passionate and dedicated team members utilize Big Brand's proprietary digital technology to provide superior customer service at a great value in a professional and friendly environment.

ATD, founded in 1991, is the largest independent tire and automotive service business in California. The company's decades-long dedication to its loyal customers, talented employees, and local communities has made it a leading destination for complete automotive care in California. This transaction brings together two companies with similar customer-focused values, while infusing significant capital and operational resources to position the combined business for accelerated growth.

Chris Lawler, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Percheron, commented, "On behalf of the entire Percheron team, we are excited to partner with Big Brand and ATD to continue building a preeminent tire and automotive service platform. Big Brand has a track record of generating industry-leading performance by utilizing the most advanced digital technology platform in the automotive service sector, and has rapidly grown by establishing itself as an employer and acquiror of choice. We're thrilled to leverage our deep sector expertise and operational capabilities to continue to support the combined company's significant growth trajectory."

Joe Buscaglia, Chief Executive Officer of Big Brand, stated, "Entering this next chapter of growth, we have a best-in-class team and the right foundation, built on scalable digital infrastructure, to realize our vision of bringing a strong service culture and leading value proposition to more customers. I am extremely proud to be part of such a high-caliber business and am thrilled about the opportunities that will be created for all of our team members as we continue to rapidly scale the company through organic growth, acquisitions, and greenfield developments."

In recent months, Big Brand has also acquired several other leading tire and automotive service companies, including Tire World, Purcell Tire & Service Retail Centers, and Integrity Tire.

About Percheron Capital

Percheron Capital is a private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional teams to build market-leading services businesses. The firm's purpose is to help high-quality businesses accelerate growth and enhance long-term value. Percheron manages over $850 million of committed capital and focuses on investing in strong services businesses in resilient end markets, including animal health, automotive, education, food & beverage, healthcare & wellness, and residential. For more information, please visit www.percheroncapital.com.

About Big Brand Tire & Service

Big Brand Tire & Service, headquartered in Southern California, is a leading independent tire and automotive service provider. Founded in 1969, Big Brand has a strong reputation for delivering exceptional customer service. Big Brand's passionate and dedicated team members utilize advanced digital technology to provide superior customer service at a great value in a professional and friendly environment. For more information, please visit www.bigbrandtire.com.

