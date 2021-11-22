PlantX Launches New Online Shopping Subscription Service and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its new product subscription service that allows customers to arrange automatic fulfillments of their favorite PlantX products at a discount on a pre-set interval.

The new subscription capability allows customers to subscribe to recurring deliveries of any product of their choice on the PlantX website. By signing up for this service, customers can seamlessly access the PlantX items they need and want the most on a weekly, biweekly or monthly basis. The service also provides customers the opportunity to experience savings by offering a discount on each product customers subscribe to. The new subscription service aims to improve the PlantX customer experience by empowering consumers to design personalized and flexible shopping plans that can be tailored to their lifestyle.

"One of our main goals at PlantX is to be a positive force that helps customers make healthy choices by facilitating their plant-based journey," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "The new subscription service aims to overcome potential barriers to a healthy lifestyle such as time and cost, by enabling customers to benefit from a simple, flexible and cost-effective way to navigate the shopping process."

Corporate Update

PlantX is pleased to announce its micro-influencer marketing strategy by engaging certain micro-influencers on social media platforms including TikTok and Twitter.

PlantX has engaged eighteen (18) influencer accounts on TikTok and nine (9) influencer accounts on Twitter that have thousands of followers and the ability to engage millions of users through their social media campaigns. Each of the micro-influencer accounts will be posting content and provide coverage of PlantX news releases to their dedicated audiences.

"We live in a time where brands and companies can significantly boost their popularity with viral content focused on social media apps," said PlantX Chief Marketing Officer, Alex Hoffman. "With our micro-influencer strategy, we believe we can reach a wider audience while leveraging the influencers' knowledge to help us position our news in a more effective way."

"PlantX is always looking to adopt the most effective and impactful marketing strategies and leveraging the power of social media is a crucial component of our marketing efforts," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "This new strategy is intended to target audiences, boost engagement and grow the PlantX community."

As part of the micro-influencer strategy, the Company entered into marketing agreements as follows:

Consultant Start Date End Date Cash Compensation Anthony Barber Jr. October 26, 2021 November 26, 2021 $309.40 flat fee Alex Prose October 10, 2021 November 10, 2021 $624.00 flat fee William Hatton October 11, 2021 November 11, 2021 $249.64 flat fee Matt Rego October 12, 2021 November 12, 2021 $249.22 flat fee Johnny Tran October 6, 2021 November 6, 2021 $630.65 flat fee Graham Stevens October 6, 2021 November 6, 2021 $126.13 flat fee Rohail Hemani October 6, 2021 November 6, 2021 $1,261.30 flat fee Mohammed Ashraf October 12, 2021 November 12, 2021 $934.58 flat fee Ryan Yanch October 6, 2021 November 6, 2021 $630.65 flat fee Tarek Saifo September 16, 2021 December 31, 2021 $100.14 per post + $25.16per 1,000 views Tyler Yanes September 16, 2021 December 31, 2021 $125.18 per post + $25.16per 1,000 views Sierra Boxberger September 16, 2021 December 31, 2021 $62.59 per post + $25.16per 1,000 views Shane Martz September 16, 2021 December 31, 2021 $500.72 per post James Teel September 16, 2021 December 31, 2021 $625.90 per post Samira Francois September 16, 2021 December 31, 2021 $87.63 per post + $25.16 per 1,000 views Oscar Plascencia September 16, 2021 December 31, 2021 $100.14 per post + $25.16 per 1,000 views Mike Da Silva September 16, 2021 December 31, 2021 $125.18 per post + $25.16 per 1,000 views Sam Elfarra September 16, 2021 December 31, 2021 $62.59 per post + $25.16per 1,000 views Josh Bishop September 16, 2021 December 31, 2021 $469.43 per post Jon Marino September 16, 2021 December 31, 2021 $62.59 per post + $25.16 per 1,000 views Jeanine Saleh September 16, 2021 December 31, 2021 $125.18 per post + $62.59 per 1,000 views Vatche Kaprielian September 16, 2021 December 31, 2021 $62.59 per post + $25.16 per 1,000 views Harrison Zeldin September 16, 2021 December 31, 2021 $250.36 per post + $12.52 per 1,000 views Dawna Shariari September 16, 2021 December 31, 2021 $375.54 per post Kevin Deitrich September 16, 2021 December 31, 2021 $416.85 per post Brandon To October 11, 2021 December 31, 2021 $124.82 per post + $24.96 per 1,000 views Arjav Shah September 16, 2021 December 31, 2021 $62.59 per post + $25.16 per 1,000 views

Each influencer is an arm's length party to the Company. Certain functions of the influencers are anticipated to include "investor relations activities" under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws. To the knowledge of the Company, the influencers do not currently own or control any securities of the Company.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

The Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/.

To visit the Company's YouTube channel, click here.

