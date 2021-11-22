Prolacta Bioscience Appoints Dr. Anne Beal to Board of Directors

DUARTE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prolacta Bioscience®, the world's leading hospital provider of 100% human milk-based nutritional products for premature and critically ill infants, today announced that Dr. Anne Beal, founder and CEO of AbsoluteJOI Skincare, has been appointed as a member of its board of directors.

Beal joins the board with a wealth of experience and expertise in healthcare. Clinically trained and board certified in pediatrics, her professional background includes serving as the chief patient officer at a top 10 global biopharmaceutical company, appointment as the deputy executive director for the Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute, and president of the Aetna Foundation. Earlier in her career, Beal was a medical researcher and faculty member at both Harvard Medical School and the Harvard School of Public Health. Beal currently serves as a nonexecutive director for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and is a member of the Corporate Responsibility Committee, which provides important oversight of the company's trust agenda, including policies on access to medicines, global health, inclusion and diversity, and environmental sustainability. Beal will succeed Lynn Elsenhans as chair of the committee after the 2022 Annual General Meeting. She is the founder of AbsoluteJOI Skincare, a science-based clean beauty brand for people with all skin types and tones.

"Anne's extensive experience in healthcare as a physician and entrepreneur is well recognized and respected," said Scott Elster, CEO of Prolacta. "Her passion for patient advocacy is reflected in the national and global programs she has developed for improving healthcare access for various patient groups and will be key to Prolacta's continued growth and success. We are fortunate to have such a highly respected physician on our board, and we look forward to her contributions."

She earned her Bachelor of Arts in biology from Brown University and completed her Master of Public Health from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health in 1993. In 1988, Beal received her Doctor of Medicine (MD) from Joan and Sanford I. Weill Medical College of Cornell University.

"Every child health professional can tell you about the benefits of human milk. Prolacta Bioscience is making a lasting impact on the lives of babies and their families," Beal said. "I look forward to contributing to the board's work, particularly as the company continues to make its mark on the industry with the first and only human milk-based fortifiers."

About Prolacta Bioscience

Prolacta Bioscience® Inc. is a privately held, global life sciences company dedicated to Advancing the Science of Human Milk® to improve the health of premature and critically ill infants. Prolacta's 100% human milk-based nutritional products have demonstrated, in more than 20 peer-reviewed studies, to improve health and reduce the most serious complications of prematurity. More than 70,000 premature infants have benefited from Prolacta's nutritional products worldwide to date.1 Established in 1999, Prolacta is the world's leading provider of human milk-based nutritional products for hospital use and is also exploring the therapeutic potential of human milk across a wide spectrum of diseases. Prolacta maintains the industry's strictest quality and safety standards for screening, testing, and processing donor milk. Operating the world's first pharmaceutical-grade human milk processing facilities, Prolacta uses vat pasteurization and a patented, U.S. Food and Drug Administration-reviewed manufacturing process to ensure pathogen inactivation while protecting the nutritional bioactivity of its human milk-based products. Prolacta is headquartered in Duarte, California, and can be found online at www.prolacta.com, on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

