CP donates $100,000 to Canadian Red Cross to support recovery efforts in B.C., will match employee donations until end of year

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) announced today that it will donate $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to support the 2021 British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather appeal.

"While working tirelessly to restore our rail network, we have never lost sight of the impact this disaster is having on the people who call B.C. home," said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. "We hope that this contribution will support the Canadian Red Cross efforts to aid residents in immediate need of shelter, food and other essentials in wake of this disaster and help residents as they rebuild."

Additionally, CP will match employee donations made to the Canadian Red Cross in support of disaster relief in the province, and encourages employees in Canada and the United States to continue donating to help residents.

Since the Nov. 14 rain storms, CP teams also have helped organize food delivery to the Spuzzum First Nation, secured 10 portable generators to be delivered to the Cooks Ferry First Nation and arranged meals, milk and baby formula for the Boston Bar Food Bank.

