Wondr Gaming partners with Toronto Maples Leafs' Captain, John Tavares, to mint series of NFTs and support John Tavares Foundation

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the "Company" or "Wondr Gaming") is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with Toronto Maple Leafs' Captain, John Tavares and the John Tavares Foundation. Mr. Tavares is a 6-time All-Star, 2014 Olympic Gold Medalist, 2016 World Cup Gold Medalist, and a role model in the NHL and broader hockey community. The John Tavares Foundation is an exemplary organization committed to helping children understand the importance of nutrition and healthy lifestyles.

In partnership with a leading Canadian crypto custodian, Wondr mints NFTs on its owned and operated white labelled NFT platform. Through its marketplace, Wondr will mint and sell NFTs from John Tavares' historic career and a share of all proceeds from the sale of John's NFTs on Wondr's platform will go back to the John Tavares Foundation to support its initiatives in the community.

"Utilizing NFTs to benefit charities like the John Tavares Foundation is a significant part of our company's core values. Helping athletes, musicians, and gamers advocate for causes that are important to them by allowing their fans to own digitized moments from their career is a huge opportunity for everyone involved, especially the charities themselves and the communities they support. The opportunity to work with John and other entertainers across the planet to support their charities through the sale of NFTs is going to be a focal point of the go-to-market strategy for Wondr." – Mike Cotton, Co-Founder, President & COO, Wondr Gaming.

"My family and I are very passionate about helping children understand the importance nutrition and leading a healthy lifestyle. The John Tavares Foundation will benefit greatly from Wondr's sponsorship, and the revenue generated from the sale of my NFTs. Being able to partner with Wondr to mint and sell NFTs from moments in my career to generate much needed funds for our foundation is a great way to help more kids in our community." – John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs.

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the sports, gaming, music, and broader entertainment industries through its media business, wholly-owned NFT marketplace, and loyalty & rewards platform. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty & rewards platform, the sale of NFTs focused on sports, music, music, arts, and hospitality, and through programmatic and direct media sales hosted on its variety of partner platforms.

About John Tavares Foundation

The John Tavares Foundation, a registered charity, is committed to inspiring the next generation to build a better world for themselves and the generations that follow. JTF believes every child should have an equal opportunity to realize their full potential and shape their own future. Its mission is to help kids everywhere understand the importance of proper nutrition and embrace healthy lifestyle options that fuel both their passions and potential. By equipping them with essential resources we can support their physical, cognitive and emotional well-being.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, the completion of the acquisition, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For more information on John Tavares Foundation:

JohnTavaresFoundation.org

For more information on Wondr Gaming:

WondrGaming.com

