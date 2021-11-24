DSP Concepts Partners with LG Electronics to Bring Voice Chat to the UltraGear Speaker

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DSP Concepts, whose Audio Weaver platform powers sound and voice for many of the world's best consumer and automotive brands, today announced its work with LG Electronics to develop the UltraGear Gaming Speaker (GP9), the first gaming speaker with built-in voice communication running Audio Weaver TalkTogether technology. Built on Audio Weaver, the GP9 speaker delivers full-duplex, clear communication even during loud, intense gameplay delivering a fully immersive experience for gamers.

DSP Concepts provides the Audio Weaver platform that accelerates embedded audio development. Audio Weaver is a development platform that includes world class IPs from DSP Concepts and 3rd party partners; optimized libraries for every processor; rapid prototyping kits, and tools to de-risk product making from concept to production.

The Audio Weaver framework by embedded audio technology leader DSP Concepts powers LG's latest UltraGear gaming speaker

The Audio Weaver platform makes audio feature innovation easy and empowers product makers to collaborate across development teams, reducing design time from weeks and months to hours and days. By partnering with DSP Concepts, LG has been able to dramatically accelerate the development process, bringing the GP9 to market in less than a year.

"With more gamers looking for an alternative to fatiguing headsets, we saw a clear market opportunity for a speaker that can deliver quality voice communication against the background of loud game audio." said Michael Park, VP of LG AV Business Division at LG Electronics "That's why our team was thrilled to work alongside DSP Concepts for this project. The company's TalkTogether solution provides the audio features needed for a speaker to enable two-way voice communication. This ensured us that the GP9 would successfully deliver a seamless audio experience for gamers everywhere."

The GP9 speaker boasts LG's proprietary 3D Gaming Sound technology, which incorporates a specially-designed head-related transfer function (HRTF) algorithm that optimizes the perception of spatial audio. GP9 also features Game Genre Optimizer with two modes to customize game audio to match what the user is playing. In addition to the audio capabilities, the device features customizable RGB lighting that can display 16.8 million different colors, creating an even more immersive gaming experience.

"With all of our experience building complex, voice-enabled speakers and sound systems for brands like Spotify and Kakao, we're acutely aware of the challenges that go into developing advanced gaming speakers," said Chin Beckmann, CEO and Founder of DSP Concepts. "We enjoyed working with LG to develop a gaming speaker that unlocks an entirely new experience for gamers by offering an alternative to always-on headsets while enabling two-way voice communication even against the backdrop of intense gameplay."

The UltraGear Gaming Speaker (GP9) is available for purchase through Amazon at $499. For more information on DSP Concepts please visit www.dspconcepts.com.

About DSP Concepts

DSP Concepts is the Silicon Valley based creator of Audio Weaver, the low-code development platform that makes audio innovation easy. Audio Weaver offers more than 55 0 drag-and-drop processing modules, fully customizable to provide a flexible, extensible solution for OEM's while reducing risk and accelerating time-to-market. Audio Weaver equips engineers with real-time workflows to quickly stand up prototypes, collaborate and modify designs across teams, and deploy to the most popular chipsets from leading semiconductor companies including NXP, Qualcomm, STMicroelectronics, and Arm. Audio Weaver powers audio experiences from companies ranging from Tesla and Porsche to Spotify, GoPro, and many more.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems and a globally recognized innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionizing the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers' lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and QNED Mini LED TVs featuring Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and sound solutions developed in partnership with Meridian Audio. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Press Contact in Europe

Anja-Maria Hastenrath

ah@embedded-pr.de

Press Contact in North America

Cynthia Hoye

ch@embedded-pr.com

Company Contact

Adam Levenson

alevenson@dspconcepts.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DSP Concepts