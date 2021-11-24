Wilmington Trust Expands Boston's Wealth Management Team; Extending Reach Across Boston and Massachusetts Territory

BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust today announced it has recently expanded its Boston Wealth Management team with the appointment of six new Wealth Management colleagues in its Boston office.

These professionals serve in the firm's Family Wealth, Private Banking, and Wealth Planning divisions, significantly increasing the number of important client-facing professionals serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients in Boston and throughout the firm.

"Throughout the past months, we have seen growing demand and enthusiasm for these critical wealth services from clients in Boston and across the region," says Dave D'Amico, market leader supporting Massachusetts. "Our new colleagues bring more than 125 years of combined experience in wealth management to the table, and we're excited to have them. As we look to the future, we expect a year of strong growth, including plans to continue to hire additional advisors."

A relationship model

These executive additions highlight Wilmington Trust's continued, positive momentum both in the Massachusetts and its other markets, beginning with the October 2020 expansion of an enhanced, client-centric operating model across its Wealth Management divisions.

Designed to move decision making and resources closer to clients and drive growth through an increased focus on the client and advisor, Wilmington Trust's relationship-led approach continues to increase staff and is broadly implementing this operating model across the firm's Family Wealth division.

Holistic services

The new hires are senior wealth advisors, a private banker, senior investment advisors, and a director of wealth strategies. They will be focusing on the firm's integrated and comprehensive wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals and families, entrepreneurs, business owners, and foundations and endowments.

These individuals will work closely with clients and their advisors to develop financial, tax, and estate planning strategies to help meet the current and long-term needs and objectives of our clients.

The six Boston-based new hires are:

Robert Goodall, Senior Private Banker

Robert brings nearly 20 years of experience in the banking industry to Wilmington Trust. He is responsible for helping to meet the complex financial needs of clients throughout the New England region, providing strategic advice, personalized service, and advisory lending and banking solutions. As a senior private banker, Robert will concentrate on making M&T Bank products, including bridge financing, residential and investment real estate financing, and specialized asset-backed facilities secured by investments, art, yachts, and aircraft, available to clients. Additionally, he is tasked with coordinating a broad range of services available through the Wilmington Trust Wealth Management team.

Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, Robert worked as an institutional private client relationship manager for TD Private Client Group, where he delivered securities-based lines of credit solutions to the registered investment advisory channel.

Terry Mullany, Senior Wealth Advisor

Terry is responsible for providing comprehensive wealth management advice to high-net-worth individuals and families, entrepreneurs, business owners, and foundations and endowments throughout the Boston region. He will work closely with clients and their advisors to develop financial strategies to help clients meet their long-term financial objectives. Terry will also coordinate investment management, planning, trust, private banking, and family office services.

With more than 30 years of industry experience, Terry most recently served as managing director at US Trust/Bank of America Private Bank for five years. Previously, he worked at J.P. Morgan Private Bank where he headed up the Boston Hedge Fund Principal Group. Earlier in his career, Terry was regional manager for Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management and institutional equity sales trader and partner at Weeden & Company LP where he worked for 19 years.

Morgan Mohrman, Senior Wealth Investment Advisor

Morgan, who brings more than 37 years of financial services experience to his role, will have responsibility for developing customized investment portfolios for his clients based on their parameters for risk, return, liquidity, and other factors. Through ongoing monitoring, Morgan will ensure his clients' portfolios stay within their asset allocation strategies, rebalancing when appropriate, and seeks new opportunities suitable to their needs.

Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, Morgan was a senior investment advisor for TD Wealth Private Client Group in the Boston office.

Tyler Calder, Wealth Advisor

Tyler joins Wilmington Trust with more than 10 years of industry experience. His focus will be providing comprehensive wealth management advice to high-net-worth individuals and families, entrepreneurs, business owners, and foundations and endowments across the Boston region. Working closely with clients and their advisors, Tyler will develop financial strategies to help meet his clients' needs and long-term objectives. He will also coordinate the various services his clients require, including investment management, planning, trust, private banking, and family office services.

Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, he was a senior relationship manager for TD Private Client Wealth in the Boston office.

Dave Malone, Senior Wealth Investment Advisor

Since 1993, Dave has had diversified roles in the investment management industry. In his role, Dave will develop customized investment portfolios for his clients based on their unique parameters for risk, return, liquidity, and other factors. Through ongoing monitoring, Dave will, when appropriate, rebalance his clients' portfolios ensuring they are appropriately aligned with their asset allocation strategies and stay abreast of new investment opportunities.

Most recently, Dave worked as the director of investments at Ascensus in Newton, MA.

Kerry Reeves, Director of Wealth Strategies

As part of the Wilmington Trust Emerald Family Office & Advisory team, Kerry will provide strategic and holistic wealth planning advice to high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, executives, and their families by reviewing their current plans, highlighting potential deficiencies, and modeling effective tax and estate planning strategies. In addition, Kerry will advise on all areas of estate and trust administration and charitable planning.

With more than a decade of experience in the field of trusts and estates, Kerry has worked with prominent individuals and families throughout the world. She has also worked closely with private foundations and public charities advising on administration and operation.

Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, Kerry was an attorney in the Wealth Management Group of Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP in Boston. She is a member of the Massachusetts bar and is admitted to several federal courts.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

ABOUT M&T BANK

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, NY. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark used in connection with various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services offered by certain subsidiaries of M&T Bank Corporation including, but not limited to, Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank), Wilmington Trust Company (WTC) operating in Delaware only, Wilmington Trust, N.A. (WTNA), Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (WTIA), Wilmington Funds Management Corporation (WFMC), and Wilmington Trust Investment Management, LLC (WTIM). Such services include trustee, custodial, agency, investment management, and other services. International corporate and institutional services are offered through M&T Bank Corporation's international subsidiaries. Loans, credit cards, retail and business deposits, and other business and personal banking services and products are offered by M&T Bank, member FDIC.

