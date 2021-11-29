Located on the Docklands waterfront in Melbourne, the five-star hotel sets the stage for an inspiring stay for guests through its signature service and facilities

Marriott Hotels Sails Into The Cultural Capital Of Australia With The Opening Of Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands Located on the Docklands waterfront in Melbourne, the five-star hotel sets the stage for an inspiring stay for guests through its signature service and facilities

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Hotels, the signature flag of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today welcomes the arrival of Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands. Featuring 189 guestrooms and a one-of-a-kind rooftop infinity pool, the new hotel is destined to become a resort-style haven just minutes from Melbourne city centre. The property is set to offer elevated dining and inspiring experiences that will help locals and travelers alike foster their inventive nature.

Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands

The first international five-star hotel in the harbour suburb, Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands is nestled within the retail, leisure, and entertainment precinct, The District Docklands on Waterfront Way. The centrepiece of the hotel is the sky-high water feature, a 92 ft wet edge rooftop infinity pool, serviced by an adjoining bar with panoramic views across Melbourne's CBD skyline, Bolte Bridge, Port Phillip Bay, and Hobsons Bay.

"We are excited to open the first Marriott Hotels property in Australia in 20 years. The opening of Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands marks the seventh property within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio in Melbourne and the 27th property in the country, providing more opportunities for inspiring connections and moments of self-discovery around the world," said Manny Rappenecker, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Marriott Hotels. "As we see the growing demand for all types of travel, we look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy an all-encompassing Melbourne experience at this beautiful urban oasis."

Designed by DKO Architecture, Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands takes design cues from the aerodynamic contours of yachts in the city's harbor. The curved façade offers multiple and enviable views over the water, city skyline, and the Bolte Bridge. This gentle and soothing motif transitions harmoniously from the exterior of the building through to the interior, complemented by the fluted glass windows of the lobby, with art installations gently ushering guests through to the connecting laneway.

Setting the scene upon arrival, polished brass golden chains by Australian sculptor Alexander Knox are suspended in sweeping parabolas throughout the hotel lobby, echoing the ruched forms of cinched sailcloth. Additionally, the featured pendant lights by Melbourne lighting designer Volker Haug set a sense of comfortable intimacy throughout the dining spaces.

The graceful 'petal' shape of the building offers a unique view from every room and window. Showcasing the latest design thinking from Marriott Hotels, the 189 guestrooms are thoughtfully-designed to offer a spacious and modern look complete with tailored solutions that are as inventive as its guests. Bathed with abundant natural light, each guestroom features premium in-room amenities including luxuriant bedding, a 55-inch LCD TV, an open, retail-inspired wardrobe to alleviate fears of leaving clothes behind, a work surface that provides flexibility to freely move and use technology wherever the guest desires, a walk-in shower, and a curated 'Made in Melbourne' bar fridge. Additionally, through a first-of-its-kind partnership with Marriott Hotels and TED, guests will have access to specially curated in-room content to enjoy from the comfort of their bed.

Guests are invited to enjoy four distinct culinary experiences that greatly contribute to the fabric of Melbourne's food scene. Destined to become one of the Dockland's signature dining venues, Archer's is a refined restaurant space serving exquisite Australian cuisine with fresh produce from local farms. Nestled within a vaulted cellar-esque ceiling, the interior is reminiscent of Melbourne's historic bridges and train stations. Ada's in the hotel lobby expresses the style and multi-functionality of the Marriott Hotels Greatroom, a space where guests can work, socialize or simply relax with light snacks, soft drinks, and cocktails. The sophisticated lobby bar menu and beverage list are inspired by, and pay homage to yesteryear, with a modern twist. Celebrating Melbourne's coffee culture, laneway café Corsia serves premium and locally roasted coffee from St Ali, and a European-inspired menu of light meals by day, switching to espresso martinis and local wines by night. Sunset House is one of the few west-facing bars in Melbourne looking out to dazzling sunsets and sweeping views across Melbourne. Adjacent to the rooftop pool, this standout new addition to Melbourne's sophisticated bar and restaurant scene will sit atop the building delivering an eclectic mix of casual dining and entertainment.

The new hotel also caters to fitness enthusiasts with all the revolutionary solutions of the new Technogym Excite Live platform whilst working out in the Fitness Centre. Using AI and immersive content, the state-of-the-art equipment range is designed to give users a personalized training experience by connecting to a wide range of workout content, personal wellness data, and entertainment options including Netflix. Heated to an inviting 84 degrees Fahrenheit, the 92 ft rooftop infinity pool enables guests to take a dip while enjoying the sweeping views of Melbourne all year-round.

Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands also welcomes the first exclusive M Club executive lounge in Australia. Designed to emulate a residential style living room, the 24-hour lounge is the perfect space to relax, socialise or meet for business. The M Club is open to Platinum, Titanium, and Ambassador Elite Marriott Bonvoy members and guests who stay on executive floors, offering complimentary breakfast, all-day refreshments, and evening cocktails. The adjoining outdoor terrace offers a rare al fresco space in the heart of Docklands.

The hotel is sparking new ways of thinking, fuelling curiosity, and fostering collaboration across five state-of-the-art function and meeting spaces. More than 4,000 sq ft. of event space is available, featuring contemporary styling and cutting-edge technology, and an abundance of natural light, making it the ideal venue for business and social events.

"We are excited to finally open our doors to guests and help them get into their best headspace for success with our forward-thinking, and refreshed and refined style," said Girish Talreja, General Manager, Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands. "We look forward to establishing our hotel as a must-stay hotel for both locals and visitors to the city thanks to our unrivalled dining outlets and spectacular rooftop pool and bar."

Marriott Hotels participates in Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International. Marriott Bonvoy members will earn points for their stay at Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

For more information, please visit www.marriottmelbournedocklands.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

