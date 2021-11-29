Partner Communications Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results[1]

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter 2021 highlights (compared with third quarter 2020)

Total Revenues: NIS 837 million ( US$ 259 million ), an increase of 5%

Service Revenues: NIS 672 million ( US$ 208 million ), an increase of 6%

Equipment Revenues: NIS 165 million ( US$ 51 million ), a decrease of 2%

Total Operating Expenses (OPEX) 2 : NIS 467 million ( US$ 145 million ), a decrease of 2%

Adjusted EBITDA: NIS 250 million ( US$ 77 million ), an increase of 23%

Profit for the Period: NIS 24 million ( US$ 7 million ), an increase of NIS 29 million

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before interest) 2 : NIS 9 million ( US$ 3 million ), a decrease of NIS 12 million

Cellular ARPU: NIS 48 (US$ 15) , a decrease of 6%

Cellular Subscriber Base: approximately 3.02 million at quarter-end, an increase of 9%

Fiber-Optic Subscriber Base: 192 thousand subscribers at quarter-end, an increase of 72 thousand subscribers since Q3 2020, and an increase of 19 thousand in the quarter

Homes Connected (HC) to Partner's Fiber-Optic Infrastructure: 624 thousand at quarter-end, an increase of 192 thousand since Q3 2020, and an increase of 53 thousand in the quarter

Infrastructure-Based Internet Subscriber Base: 365 thousand subscribers at quarter-end, an increase of 54 thousand subscribers since Q3 2020, and an increase of 11 thousand in the quarter

TV Subscriber Base: 226 thousand subscribers at quarter-end, an increase of 2 thousand subscribers since Q3 2020, and an increase of 3 thousand in the quarter[3].

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications provider, announced today its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Ms. Osnat Ronen, Chairperson of Partner's board of directors, noted:

"Partner continues to execute its business strategy, maintain a strong balance sheet, continue the accelerated fiber deployment, grow in the cellular segment, and hit its financial goals. The Company achieved a quarter of healthy growth in its core operations, in both the cellular and fixed-line segments. On behalf of Partner's Board of Directors, I would like to thank Partner's management, headed by Avi Zvi, for their efforts and for the good results."

Commenting on the results for the third quarter 2021, Mr. Avi Zvi, CEO of Partner, noted:

"Partner exceeded the three million cellular subscribers mark, for the first time in almost a decade, and continued to reduce the churn rate to the lowest level since 2011. This achievement is a major part of our strategy to invest in customer service and technology, in order to maintain our customers' high loyalty levels owing to their satisfaction with the service we provide.

Along with the improvement in operational indicators, the Company has been engaged over recent months in assembling a new management team and formulating Partner's strategy for the coming years, continuing the 5G cellular network deployment and, of course, accelerating the 'Private Fiber' infrastructure deployment, that expands the Company's value chain, from a services provider to a provider of services and infrastructure.

As of today, Partner has more than 200 thousand fiber-optic subscribers, from within over 660 thousand households in dozens of municipalities around the country that have the ability to connect to Partner's fiber-optic network without delay. By the end of 2022, we expect that approximately one million households will be able to connect and enjoy Partner's fiber-optic experience across the country.

In an era of frequent technological changes that have an impact on consumer behavior, Partner aspires to position itself as a leading company in the Israeli communications market on account of its standing as the driving force in the fiber-optic revolution in Israel and being the first to implement a 'Super-Aggregator' model in television services.

Indeed, during the current quarter we continued to transform the Partner Group and its work processes to become simpler and more accessible, in particular regarding our customers' service experience, at the same time as working to preserve the human capital which is the source of the Company's strength.

In the last few days we were notified of the signing of an agreement for the sale of the controlling shares of Partner to a group of investors led by Shlomo Rodav and Avi Gabbay. This acquisition, should it be completed subject to the required approvals, is first and foremost a vote of confidence in Partner's strength and in the capabilities of the Company and its employees.

I would like to thank Partner's devoted employees and the Board of Directors for striving for excellence, for setting challenging goals and for their full backing."

Mr. Tamir Amar, Partner's Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer, commented on the results:

"This was another quarter where growth in cellular service and fiber-optic service subscribers together with a moderate return of roaming service revenues led to service revenues growth. These factors, along with relatively low OPEX, resulted in a double digit growth rate in Adjusted EBITDA compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

Our cellular subscriber base exceeded three million subscribers for the first time since 2012, an increase of 49 thousand in the quarter, of which 16 thousand were subscribers of voice packages provided to students with a fixed twelve-month package by the Ministry of Education. The churn rate in the third quarter of 2021, which totaled 6.4% compared to 7.3% in the corresponding quarter last year, was positively impacted by the Jewish holiday period that was held in the third quarter this year and by the continued decline in the level of subscriber switching in the market. ARPU totaled NIS 48 in the quarter compared to NIS 51 in the corresponding quarter last year, the decrease mainly reflecting the continued price erosion, although to a lesser degree, together with an ease in the impact of COVID-19 as was reflected in a decrease in interconnect revenues from incoming calls, on the one hand, and a moderate increase in roaming service revenues on the other hand, as stated above.

In the fixed-line segment, the acceleration of the fiber-optic deployment continues. The Company now expects to complete the major rollout phase of its fiber-optic infrastructure by the end of 2022, earlier than the previous expectation to complete the major rollout phase during the year 2023.

The number of Homes Connected (HC) within buildings connected to our fiber-optic infrastructure reached 624 thousand at the end of the quarter, an increase of 53 thousand in the quarter compared to an increase of 36 thousand in the corresponding quarter last year, despite the negative impact of the Jewish holiday period on the number of workdays. Partner's fiber-optic subscriber base totaled 192 thousand at the end of the quarter, reflecting a 31% penetration rate from potential customers in connected buildings. Partner's fiber-optic subscriber base increased by 19 thousand in the quarter, similar to the increase in the corresponding quarter last year, and by 53 thousand since the beginning of the year.

Regarding our television services, as a result of tariff updates, a significant decrease in the rate of growth of the customer base was recorded, with the subscriber base growing by three thousand in the third quarter of 2021.

The level of OPEX decreased compared to the corresponding quarter last year, impacted mainly by decreases in interconnect expenses and in wholesale internet expenses, which were partially offset by an increase in payroll and related expenses, largely reflecting the positive impact of COVID-19 on payroll expenses in the corresponding quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2021 totaled NIS 250 million, an increase of 23% compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

Looking ahead, the Company expects that in the fourth quarter of 2021, due to the continued increase in air travel, the moderate recovery in roaming service revenues will continue compared to the corresponding quarter last year, but to a lesser degree than in third quarter due to the impact of seasonality. However, a retreat is possible in the future in view of possible implications of COVID-19 variants for air travel.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before interest and including lease payments) for the quarter totaled NIS 9 million, and CAPEX payments for the quarter totaled NIS 172 million.

Net debt stood at NIS 662 million at the end of the quarter, compared with NIS 646 million at the end of the corresponding quarter last year, an increase of NIS 16 million. The Company's net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio was 0.8 at the end of the quarter, demonstrating the continued financial robustness of the Company."

Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020

NIS Million (except EPS) Q3'20 Q3'21 Comments Service Revenues 631 672 The increase reflected growth in fixed-line and cellular

services from subscriber growth in cellular and fiber-optics,

with an increase in cellular roaming services Equipment Revenues 169 165 The decrease reflected lower revenues in the fixed-line

segment that was partially offset by a higher volume of

equipment sales in the cellular segment Total Revenues 800 837

Gross profit from equipment sales 38 37

OPEX 475 467 The decrease mainly reflects decreases in interconnect

expenses and in wholesale internet expenses, which were

partially offset by an increase in payroll and related

expenses, largely reflecting the positive impact of COVID-19

on payroll expenses in Q3 2020. Operating profit 20 49

Adjusted EBITDA 204 250

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage

of total revenues 26% 30%

Profit (Loss) for the period (5) 24

Earnings (Losses) per share

(basic, NIS) (0.03) 0.13

Capital Expenditures (cash) 147 172

Adjusted free cash flow (before

interest payments) 21 9

Net Debt 646 662



Key Performance Indicators



Q3'20 Q2'21 Q3'21 Change QoQ Cellular Subscribers (end of

period, thousands) 2,762 2,970 3,019 Post-Paid: Increase of 49 thousand from Q2'21

(including 16 thousand voice packages from

Ministry of Education) Pre-Paid: Unchanged from Q2'21 Monthly Average Revenue per

Cellular User (ARPU) (NIS) 51 48 48

Quarterly Cellular Churn Rate (%) 7.3% 7.2% 6.4%

Fiber-Optic Subscribers (end of

period, thousands) 120 173 192 Increase of 19 thousand subscribers Homes Connected to the Fiber-Optic

Infrastructure (HC), (end of period,

thousands) 432 571 624 Increase of 53 thousand households Infrastructure-Based Internet Subscribers

(end of period, thousands) 311 354 365 Increase of 11 thousand subscribers TV Subscribers (end of period, thousands) 224 223 226 Increase of 3 thousand subscribers.

Partner Consolidated Results



Cellular Segment Fixed-Line Segment Elimination Consolidated NIS Million Q3'20 Q3'21 Change % Q3'20 Q3'21 Change % Q3'20 Q3'21 Q3'20 Q3'21 Change % Total Revenues 549 571 +4% 287 299 +4% (36) (33) 800 837 +5% Service Revenues 415 435 +5% 252 270 +7% (36) (33) 631 672 +6% Equipment Revenues 134 136 +1% 35 29 -17% - - 169 165 -2% Operating Profit (Loss) 20 66 +230% 0 (17)

- - 20 49 +145% Adjusted EBITDA 134 172 +28% 70 78 +11% - - 204 250 +23%

Financial Review

In Q3 2021, total revenues were NIS 837 million (US$ 259 million), an increase of 5% from NIS 800 million in Q3 2020.

Service revenues in Q3 2021 totaled NIS 672 million (US$ 208 million), an increase of 6% from NIS 631 million in Q3 2020.

Service revenues for the cellular segment in Q3 2021 totaled NIS 435 million (US$ 135 million), an increase of 5% from NIS 415 million in Q3 2020. The increase was mainly the result of higher roaming service revenues and the growth of the cellular subscriber base, which were partially offset by a decrease in interconnect revenues.

Service revenues for the fixed-line segment in Q3 2021 totaled NIS 270 million (US$ 84 million), an increase of 7% from NIS 252 million in Q3 2020. The increase mainly reflected higher revenues from the growth in internet and TV services, which were partially offset by a continued decline in revenues from international calling services.

Equipment revenues in Q3 2021 totaled NIS 165 million (US$ 51 million), a decrease of 2% from NIS 169 million in Q3 2020, mainly reflecting lower sales in the fixed-line segment that were partially offset by higher volumes in the cellular segment.

Gross profit from equipment sales in Q3 2021 was NIS 37 million (US$ 11 million), compared with NIS 38 million in Q3 2020, a decrease of 3%, primarily reflecting the decrease in sales in the fixed-line segment, together with a change in product mix.

Total operating expenses ('OPEX') totaled NIS 467 million (US$ 145 million) in Q3 2021, a decrease of 2% or NIS 8 million from Q3 2020. The decrease mainly reflected decreases in interconnect expenses and in wholesale internet expenses, which were partially offset by an increase in payroll and related expenses, largely reflecting the positive impact of COVID-19 on payroll expenses in Q3 2020.

OPEX including depreciation and amortization expenses and other expenses (mainly amortization of employee share based compensation) increased in Q3 2021 by NIS 9 million compared with Q3 2020. As a result of changes made to packages which combine Internet and television services that included, among other things, tariff updates for a number of packages, the Company expects that this change is likely to lead to the churn of some of the customers in these packages and therefore included, in Q3 2021, a provision for an impairment in the amount of NIS 10 million regarding certain tangible and intangible assets in connection with those customers.

Operating profit for Q3 2021 was 49 million (US$ 15 million), an increase of 145% compared with NIS 20 million in Q3 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2021 totaled NIS 250 million (US$ 77 million), an increase of 23% from NIS 204 million in Q3 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin in Q3 2021 was 30% compared with 26% in Q3 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment was NIS 172 million (US$ 53 million) in Q3 2021, an increase of 28% from NIS 134 million in Q3 2020. The increase largely reflected the increase in revenues, as well as a decrease in interconnect expenses and a one-time decrease in network maintenance expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the cellular segment was 30% in Q3 2021, compared with 24% in Q3 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment was NIS 78 million (US$ 24 million) in Q3 2021, an increase of 11% from NIS 70 million in Q3 2020. The increase mainly reflected the increase in revenues and the decrease in wholesale internet expenses, which were partially offset by increases in fixed-line segment employee and related expenses and in TV content expenses. As a percentage of total fixed-line segment revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment was 26% in Q3 2021, compared with 24% in Q3 2020.

Finance costs, net in Q3 2021 were NIS 15 million (US$ 5 million), a decrease of 38% compared with NIS 24 million in Q3 2020, largely reflecting the one-time expenses in an amount of approximately NIS 7 million in Q3 2020 which were related to the partial early repayment of the Company's Notes Series F during that quarter.

Income tax expenses in Q3 2021 were NIS 10 million (US$ 3 million), an increase of NIS 9 million compared with NIS 1 million in Q3 2020.

Profit in Q3 2021 was NIS 24 million (US$ 7 million), an increase in profit of NIS 29 million compared with a loss of NIS 5 million in Q3 2020.

Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during Q3 2021, basic earnings per share or ADS, was NIS 0.13 (US$ 0.04) compared with basic losses per share of NIS 0.03 in Q3 2020.

Cellular Segment Operational Review

At the end of Q3 2021, the Company's cellular subscriber base (including mobile data, 012 Mobile subscribers and M2M subscriptions) was approximately 3.02 million, including approximately 2.66 million Post-Paid subscribers or 88% of the base, and 355 thousand Pre-Paid subscribers, or 12% of the subscriber base.

During the third quarter of 2021, the cellular subscriber base increased, net, by 49 thousand subscribers. The Post-Paid subscriber base increased, net, by 49 thousand subscribers and the Pre-Paid subscriber base remained unchanged. The increase in the Post-Paid subscriber base included approximately 16 thousand subscribers of voice packages provided to students with a fixed twelve-month period by the Ministry of Education.

Total cellular market share (based on the number of subscribers) at the end of Q3 2021 was estimated to be approximately 28%, compared with 28% at the end of Q2 2021 and 26% at the end of Q3 2020.

The quarterly churn rate for cellular subscribers in Q3 2021 was 6.4%, compared with 7.2% in Q2 2021 and 7.3% in Q3 2020.

The monthly Average Revenue per User ("ARPU") for cellular subscribers in Q3 2021 was NIS 48 (US$ 15), a decrease of 6% from NIS 51 in Q3 2020, the decrease mainly reflecting the continued price erosion, although to a lesser degree, together with an ease in the impact of COVID-19 as was reflected in a decrease in interconnect revenues from incoming calls, on the one hand, and a moderate increase in roaming service revenues on the other hand.

Fixed-Line Segment Operational Review

At the end of Q3 2021:

The Company's fiber-optic subscriber base was 192 thousand subscribers, an increase, net, of 19 thousand subscribers during the third quarter of 2021.

The Company's infrastructure-based internet subscriber base (fiber subscribers and wholesale market subscribers) was 365 thousand subscribers, an increase, net, of 11 thousand subscribers during the third quarter of 2021.

Households in buildings connected to our fiber-optic infrastructure (HC) totaled 624 thousand, an increase of 53 thousand during the third quarter of 2021.

The Company's TV subscriber base totaled 226 thousand subscribers, an increase, net, of 3 thousand subscribers during the third quarter of 2021, largely reflecting the impact of the strategic business change in TV services and tariff updates during the quarter.

Funding and Investing Review

In Q3 2021, Adjusted Free Cash Flow (including lease payments) totaled NIS 9 million (US$ 3 million), a decrease of NIS 12 million compared with NIS 21 million in Q3 2020.

Cash generated from operating activities totaled NIS 224 million (US$ 69 million) in Q3 2021, an increase of 8% from NIS 207 million in Q3 2020, largely reflecting the increase in Adjusted EBITDA.

Lease payments (principal and interest), recorded in cash flows from financing activities under IFRS 16, totaled NIS 43 million (US$ 13 million) in Q3 2021, an increase of 10% from NIS 39 million in Q3 2020.

Cash capital expenditures (CAPEX payments), as represented by cash flows used for the acquisition of property and equipment and intangible assets, were NIS 172 million (US$ 53 million) in Q3 2021, an increase of 17% from NIS 147 million in Q3 2020.

The level of net debt at the end of Q3 2021 amounted to NIS 662 million (US$ 205 million), compared with NIS 646 million at the end of Q3 2020, an increase of NIS 16 million.

Regarding CAPEX additions, in October 2021 the Company received a letter from the MOC confirming that the Company has met the criteria entitling it to a grant for deployment of its 5G network, in the amount of NIS 37 million. The Grant shall be paid in accordance with the schedule set out in the license and after the Company has paid the 5G license fee, expected in 2022. Since the MOC has confirmed entitlement to the grant and the reception of the grant is only subject to the Company's payment of the 5G license fee, which is under the Company's control, the grant was recognized in its entirety as by Sep 30, 2021 under other non-current receivables against a reduction in property and equipment in its present value amount of NIS 36 million.

Regulatory Developments

Cellular license renewal

On November 18, 2021, the Ministry of Communications renewed the Company's cellular license for an additional period of ten years until February 1, 2032.

First annual incentive tender for the deployment of FTTH networks

Further to the description in the Company's 2020 Annual Report-Item 4B-12e-vii "Amendment to the Communications law regarding the deployment of fiber-optic infrastructures in Israel", in October 2021, the MoC published its first annual incentive tender for the rollout of FTTH (fiber to the home) networks in non-economically feasible areas where Bezeq has decided not to deploy its FTTH network.

The tender mechanism was described in the Company's second quarter results for 2021. The tender process is due to take place during December of 2021 and January of 2022. The Company is formulating its strategy regarding the incentive tender and has registered to participate in it.

First annual payment to the incentive fund for deployment of FTTH networks

Further to the description in the Company's 2020 Annual Report-Item 4B-12e-vii "Amendment to the Communications law regarding the deployment of fiber-optic infrastructures in Israel", the MoC has established a fund for incentivizing the rollout of FTTH networks in non-economically feasible areas where Bezeq has decided not to deploy its FTTH network (the "Incentive Fund").

The Incentive Fund is funded by a tax on all relevant telecommunications operators (including Bezeq and Partner) at an annual rate of 0.5% of income (deducting Interconnection fees and fees paid for use of other operators' networks).

In October 2021, the MoC notified the Company that its first annual payment to the Incentive Fund was to be NIS 12 million, to be paid by the end of the year.

A hearing regarding a change to the call interconnection tariff regime

Further to the Company's immediate report dated September 14, 2021 with respect to a hearing process regarding the potential reduction of the interconnect tariff, the Company filed its position regarding this hearing and argued against the change to the current tariff regime. The Company's results of operation may be negatively affected by the results of this hearing.

Reform regarding communication devices

A recent reform of the MoC that amended the Planning and Building Law with respect to communication devices, is intended to facilitate cellular operators' ability to deploy telecommunication infrastructure. As part of the reform, the cellular infrastructure has been classified as a national infrastructure and as such the Licensing Authority of the National Infrastructure Committee has been authorized to discuss and approve communication devices. The reform includes exemptions from building permits in the following cases:

Under certain conditions for communication devices that do not exceed 6 meters or 2/3 of the height of the building on which it is placed (the lower of the two);

Replacement of broadcasting devices; and

Under certain conditions for the addition of an antenna to an existing device with a permit.

Business Developments

Advocate Ehud Sol, applied to the court for the approval of a transaction subject to closing conditions to sell the company's shares under his receivership.

On November 24, 2021, that Advocate Ehud Sol, as the permanent receiver over 49,862,800 of the Company's shares held by S.B. Israel Telecom Ltd. ("SBIT"), that constitute approximately 27% of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital (the "Shares"), notified SBIT and the Company (the "Notice"), that he received on said date an offer to purchase the Shares from a group of parties led by the Phoenix group, Mr. Avi Gabbay and Mr. Shlomo Rodav (the "Offeror"), on an "as is" basis, in consideration for US $ 300,000,000 (the "Offer) and that he supports the Offer and will apply to the Tel Aviv District Court in front of which the receivership proceedings are being conducted (the "Court") for its approval. Such request for approval has been submitted to the Court on November 28, 2021. Additionally, the holders of the Fixed Rate Secured Notes of SBIT have informed Advocate Ehud Sol that they support the Offer.



According to the Notice, several Israeli institutional investors are joining the Offeror, and their payment commitments under the Offer are backed by a guarantee of entities in the Phoenix group.



The Notice states that the Offer includes customary closing conditions, including approval of the transaction by the Court and by the Ministry of Communications and the Competition Authority, and must close within 120 days of the date of the Court approval, with the Offeror having an option to extend by an additional 30 days, otherwise the transaction will terminate.

License to supply electricity without means of production

On October 18, 2021, the Minister of Energy granted Partner a license to supply electricity without means of production (the "License"). The License will allow the Company to purchase electricity for sale to consumers that have online meters. The License is granted to Partner for a period of 5 years.

Passive Infrastructure Sharing

On November 14, 2021, P.H.I. Networks (2015) a Limited Partnership, held by the Company at a rate of 50%, entered into a framework agreement with Pelephone Communications Ltd. and Cellcom Israel Ltd, to expand the cooperation between the parties in the field of passive infrastructure sharing for cellular sites, which will allow for the unification of existing and new passive infrastructures for cellular sites, and may lead to cost and investment savings entailed in establishing passive infrastructures for cellular sites. A pre-condition for the agreement to enter into force is the receipt of the approvals required by law. There is no certainty that such approvals will be received.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following non-GAAP measures are used in this report. These measures are not financial measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Further, the measures may not be indicative of the Company's historic operating results nor are meant to be predictive of potential future results.

Non-GAAP Measure Calculation Most Comparable IFRS

Financial Measure Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) Profit (Loss) add Income tax expenses, Finance costs, net, Depreciation and amortization expenses

(including amortization of intangible assets,

deferred expenses-right of use and impairment

charges), Other expenses (mainly amortization of

share based compensation) Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total revenues Profit (Loss) Adjusted Free

Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities add Net cash used in investing activities deduct Proceeds from (investment in) deposits, net deduct Lease principal payments deduct Lease interest payments Net cash provided by

operating activities add Net cash used in

investing activities Total Operating

Expenses (OPEX) Cost of service revenues add Selling and marketing expenses add General and administrative expenses deduct Depreciation and amortization expenses, Other expenses (mainly amortization of employee share based

compensation) Sum of: Cost of service

revenues, Selling and marketing

expenses, General and

administrative

expenses Net Debt Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings add Notes payable add Borrowings from banks add Financial liability at fair value deduct Cash and cash equivalents deduct Short-term and long-term deposits Sum of: Current maturities of

notes payable and

borrowings, Notes payable, Borrowings from banks, Financial liability at fair

value Less Sum of: Cash and cash

equivalents, Short-term deposits, Long-term deposits.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet services and TV services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner, see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION





New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation into

U.S. Dollars



December 31, September 30, September 30,



2020 2021 2021



(Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)



In millions CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

376 270 84 Short-term deposits

411 521 161 Trade receivables

560 568 176 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

46 38 12 Deferred expenses – right of use

26 27 8 Inventories

77 91 28



1,496 1,515 469









NON CURRENT ASSETS







Long-term deposits

155



Trade receivables

232 242 75 Deferred expenses – right of use

118 136 42 Lease – right of use

663 691 214 Property and equipment

1,495 1,533 475 Intangible and other assets

521 484 150 Goodwill

407 407 126 Deferred income tax asset

29 17 5 Other non-current receivables

9 36 11



3,629 3,546 1,098









TOTAL ASSETS

5,125 5,061 1,567

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION





New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation into

U.S. Dollars



December 31, September 30, September 30,



2020 2021 2021



(Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)



In millions CURRENT LIABILITIES







Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings

290 377 117 Trade payables

666 653 202 Payables in respect of employees

58 79 24 Other payables (mainly institutions)

29 59 18 Income tax payable

27 33 10 Current maturities of lease liabilities

120 128 40 Deferred revenues from HOT mobile

31 32 10 Other deferred revenues

100 114 35 Provisions

13 18 6



1,334 1,493 462 NON CURRENT LIABILITIES







Notes payable

1,219 1,029 319 Borrowings from banks

86 47 15 Financial liability at fair value

4



Liability for employee rights upon retirement, net

42 45 14 Lease liabilities

582 596 185 Deferred revenues from HOT mobile

71 47 14 Provisions and other non-current liabilities

64 35 10



2,068 1,799 557









TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,402 3,292 1,019









EQUITY







Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.01

par value: authorized - December 31, 2020

and September 30, 2021 - 235,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 2 2 1 December 31, 2020 – *182,826,973 shares





September 30, 2021 – ­*183,234,366 shares





Capital surplus

1,311 1,279 396 Accumulated retained earnings

606 652 202 Treasury shares, at cost December 31, 2020 – **7,741,784 shares

September 30, 2021 – *­*7,337,759 shares

(196) (164) (51) TOTAL EQUITY

1,723 1,769 548 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

5,125 5,061 1,567

* Net of treasury shares

** Including restricted shares in amount of 1,008,735 and 1,082,150 as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively, held by a trustee under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan, such shares may become outstanding upon completion of vesting conditions.

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





New Israeli shekels Convenience

translation into

U.S. dollars



9 months period ended

September 30, 3 months period ended

September 30, 9 months

period ended September 30, 3 months

period ended September 30,



2020 2021 2020 2021 2021 2021



(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)



In millions (except per share data) Revenues, net

2,381 2,510 800 837 777 259 Cost of revenues

1,985 2,054 677 667 636 206 Gross profit

396 456 123 170 141 53















Selling and marketing expenses

212 238 72 81 74 25 General and administrative expenses

129 132 39 46 41 15 Other income, net

21 21 8 6 7 2 Operating profit

76 107 20 49 33 15 Finance income

4 5 1 2 2 1 Finance expenses

60 55 25 17 17 6 Finance costs, net

56 50 24 15 15 5 Profit (loss) before income tax

20 57 (4) 34 18 10 Income tax expenses

8 19 1 10 6 3 Profit (loss) for the period

12 38 (5) 24 12 7















Earnings (losses) per share













Basic

0.06 0.21 (0.03) 0.13 0.06 0.04 Diluted

0.06 0.21 (0.03) 0.13 0.06 0.04 Weighted average number of shares

outstanding (in thousands)













Basic

182,183 183,145 182,688 183,212 183,145 183,212 Diluted

182,839 183,739 182,688 183,770 183,739 183,770

















PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





New Israeli shekels Convenience translation

into U.S. dollars



9 months period ended

September 30, 3 months period ended

September 30, 9 months

period ended September 30, 3 months

period ended September 30,



2020 2021 2020 2021 2021 2021



(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)



In millions Profit (loss) for the period

12 38 (5) 24 12 7 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of income tax

1









TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

13 38 (5) 24 12 7

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) INTERIM SEGMENT INFORMATION & ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION



New Israeli Shekels



New Israeli Shekels



9 months period ended September 30, 2021



9 months period ended September 30, 2020



In millions (Unaudited)



In millions (Unaudited)



Cellular

segment

Fixed line

segment

Elimination

Consolidated



Cellular

segment

Fixed line

segment

Elimination

Consolidated

Segment revenue - Services 1,258

702





1,960



1,235

641





1,876

Inter-segment revenue - Services 10

90

(100)







12

100

(112)





Segment revenue - Equipment 453

97





550



410

95





505

Total revenues 1,721

889

(100)

2,510



1,657

836

(112)

2,381

Segment cost of revenues - Services 906

716





1,622



960

625





1,585

Inter-segment cost of revenues - Services 90

10

(100)







100

12

(112)





Segment cost of revenues - Equipment 374

58





432



339

61





400

Cost of revenues 1,370

784

(100)

2,054



1,399

698

(112)

1,985

Gross profit 351

105





456



258

138





396

Operating expenses (3) 223

147





370



227

114





341

Other income, net 12

9





21



15

6





21

Operating profit (loss) 140

(33)





107



46

30





76

Adjustments to presentation of segment Adjusted EBITDA

































– Depreciation and amortization 310

248











342

192









– Other (1) 4

3











7

2









Segment Adjusted EBITDA (2) 454

218











395

224









Reconciliation of segment subtotal

Adjusted EBITDA to profit for the period

































Segments subtotal Adjusted EBITDA (2)











672















619

- Depreciation and amortization











(558)















(534)

- Finance costs, net











(50)















(56)

- Income tax expenses











(19)















(8)

- Other (1)











(7)















(9)

Profit for the period











38















12



PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) INTERIM SEGMENT INFORMATION & ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION



New Israeli Shekels



New Israeli Shekels



3 months period ended September 30, 2021



3 months period ended September 30, 2020



In millions (Unaudited)



In millions (Unaudited)



Cellular

segment

Fixed line

segment

Elimination

Consolidated



Cellular

segment

Fixed line

segment

Elimination

Consolidated

Segment revenue - Services 432

240





672



411

220





631

Inter-segment revenue - Services 3

30

(33)







4

32

(36)





Segment revenue - Equipment 136

29





165



134

35





169

Total revenues 571

299

(33)

837



549

287

(36)

800

Segment cost of revenues - Services 291

248





539



320

226





546

Inter-segment cost of revenues - Services 30

3

(33)







32

4

(36)





Segment cost of revenues - Equipment 110

18





128



110

21





131

Cost of revenues 431

269

(33)

667



462

251

(36)

677

Gross profit 140

30





170



87

36





123

Operating expenses (3) 78

49





127



72

39





111

Other income, net 4

2





6



5

3





8

Operating profit (loss) 66

(17)





49



20

*





20

Adjustments to presentation of segment Adjusted EBITDA

































– Depreciation and amortization 105

93











113

68









– Other (1) 1

2











1

2









Segment Adjusted EBITDA (2) 172

78











134

70









Reconciliation of segment subtotal Adjusted

EBITDA to profit for the period

































Segments subtotal Adjusted EBITDA (2)











250















204

- Depreciation and amortization











(198)















(181)

- Finance costs, net











(15)















(24)

- Income tax expenses











(10)















(1)

- Other (1)











(3)















(3)

Profit for the period











24















(5)



* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

(1) Mainly amortization of employee share based compensation. (2) Adjusted EBITDA as reviewed by the CODM represents Earnings Before Interest (finance costs, net), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (including amortization of intangible assets, deferred expenses-right of use and impairment charges) and Other expenses (mainly amortization of share based compensation). Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Adjusted EBITDA may not be indicative of the Group's historic operating results nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. The usage of the term "Adjusted EBITDA" is to highlight the fact that the Amortization includes amortization of deferred expenses – right of use and amortization of employee share based compensation and impairment charges. (3) Operating expenses include selling and marketing expenses and general and administrative expenses.

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation

into

U.S. Dollars

9 months period ended September 30,

2020 2021 2021

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)

In millions CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Cash generated from operations (Appendix) 605 612 189 Income tax paid (1) (1) * Net cash provided by operating activities 604 611 189 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Acquisition of property and equipment (293) (344) (107) Acquisition of intangible and other assets (124) (116) (36) Proceeds from (investment in) deposits, net (106) 45 14 Interest received 3 1 * Net cash used in investing activities (520) (414) (129)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Lease principal payments (102) (102) (31) Lease interest payments (13) (14) (4) Interest paid (42) (43) (13) Share issuance 276 * * Proceeds from issuance of notes payable, net of issuance costs 412 23 7 Repayment of notes payable (510) (128) (39) Repayment of non-current borrowings (39) (39) (12) Settlement of contingent consideration (1) * * Net cash used in financing activities (19) (303) (92)

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 65 (106) (32) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 299 376 116 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 364 270 84









* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Appendix - Cash generated from operations and supplemental information





New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation

into

U.S. Dollars

9 months period ended September 30,

2020 2021 2021

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)

In millions







Cash generated from operations:





Profit for the period 12 38 12 Adjustments for:





Depreciation and amortization 511 535 166 Amortization of deferred expenses - Right of use 23 23 7 Employee share based compensation expenses 8 8 2 Liability for employee rights upon retirement, net (1) 4 1 Finance costs, net (1) (3) (1) Lease interest payments 13 14 4 Interest paid 42 43 13 Interest received (3) (1) * Deferred income taxes 6 12 4 Income tax paid 1 1 * Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable:





Trade 57 (18) (6) Other 3 7 2 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accruals:





Trade (14) (18) (6) Other payables (22) 21 7 Provisions (10) 5 2 Deferred revenues from HOT mobile (23) (23) (7) Other deferred revenues 20 14 4 Increase (decrease) in deferred expenses - Right of use (34) (42) (13) Current income tax 2 6 2 Decrease (increase) in inventories 15 (14) (4) Cash generated from operations 605 612 189



















* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

At September 30, 2021 and 2020, trade and other payables include NIS 124 million ($38 million) and NIS 114 million, respectively, in respect of acquisition of intangible assets and property and equipment; payments in respect thereof are presented in cash flows from investing activities.

These balances are recognized in the cash flow statements upon payment

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures:



Adjusted Free Cash Flow New Israeli Shekels Convenience translation

into

U.S. Dollars

9 months period ended September 30, 3 months period ended September 30, 9 months

period ended September 30, 3 months

period ended September 30,

2020 2021 2020 2021 2021 2021

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)

In millions Net cash provided by operating activities 604 611 207 224 189 69 Net cash used in investing activities (520) (414) (198) (177) (129) (55) Investment in (proceeds from) deposits, net 106 (45) 51 5 (14) 2 Lease principal payments (102) (102) (35) (38) (31) (11) Lease interest payments (13) (14) (4) (5) (4) (2) Adjusted Free Cash Flow 75 36 21 9 11 3 Interest paid (42) (43) (9) (1) (13) (1) Adjusted Free Cash Flow After Interest 33 (7) 12 8 (2) 2















Total Operating Expenses (OPEX) New Israeli Shekels Convenience translation

into

U.S. Dollars

9 months

period ended September 30, 3 months

period ended September 30, 9 months

period ended September 30, 3 months

period ended September 30,

2020 2021 2020 2021 2021 2021

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)

In millions Cost of revenues - Services 1,585 1,622 546 539 502 166 Selling and marketing expenses 212 238 72 81 74 25 General and administrative expenses 129 132 39 46 41 15 Depreciation and amortization (534) (558) (181) (198) (173) (61) Other (1) (1) (1) (1) (1) * * OPEX 1,391 1,433 475 467 444 145















* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

(1) Mainly amortization of employee share based compensation and other adjustments.

Key Financial and Operating Indicators (unaudited) *

NIS M unless otherwise stated Q3' 19 Q4' 19 Q1' 20 Q2' 20 Q3' 20 Q4' 20 Q1' 21 Q2' 21 Q3' 21

2019 2020 Cellular Segment Service Revenues 466 438 423 409 415 416 413 420 435

1,798 1,663 Cellular Segment Equipment Revenues 142 172 146 130 134 135 160 157 136

571 545 Fixed-Line Segment Service Revenues 233 238 245 244 252 252 260 262 270

925 993 Fixed-Line Segment Equipment Revenues 25 26 32 28 35 41 34 34 29

103 136 Reconciliation for consolidation (41) (40) (39) (37) (36) (36) (34) (33) (33)

(163) (148) Total Revenues 825 834 807 774 800 808 833 840 837

3,234 3,189 Gross Profit from Equipment Sales 33 37 37 30 38 40 42 39 37

144 145 Operating Profit 26 30 36 20 20 20 28 30 49

87 96 Cellular Segment Adjusted EBITDA 170 156 132 129 134 138 143 139 172

635 533 Fixed-Line Segment Adjusted EBITDA 55 61 83 71 70 65 66 74 78

218 289 Total Adjusted EBITDA 225 217 215 200 204 203 209 213 250

853 822 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 27% 26% 27% 26% 26% 25% 25% 25% 30%

26% 26% OPEX 474 467 460 456 475 480 481 485 467

1,885 1,871 Finance costs, net 18 20 19 13 24 13 19 16 15

68 69 Profit (Loss) 7 7 10 7 (5) 5 5 9 24

19 17 Capital Expenditures (cash) 174 127 151 119 147 156 149 139 172

629 573 Capital Expenditures (additions) 150 129 129 121 179 166 142 182 112

578 595 Adjusted Free Cash Flow 13 16 10 44 21 (3) 19 8 9

49 72 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (after interest) 12 0 8 13 12 (10) 18 (33) 8

12 23 Net Debt 956 957 673 658 646 657 639 670 662

957 657 Cellular Subscriber Base (Thousands) 2,651 2,657 2,676 2,708 2,762 2,836 2,903 2,970 3,019

2,657 2,836 Post-Paid Subscriber Base (Thousands) 2,366 2,366 2,380 2,404 2,437 2,495 2,548 2,615 2,664

2,366 2,495 Pre-Paid Subscriber Base (Thousands) 285 291 296 304 325 341 355 355 355

291 341 Cellular ARPU (NIS) 59 55 53 51 51 49 48 48 48

57 51 Cellular Churn Rate (%) 7.7% 7.2% 7.5% 7.5% 7.3% 7.2% 6.8% 7.2% 6.4%

31% 30% Infrastructure-Based Internet Subscribers (Thousands)

268 281 295 311 329 339 354 365

268 329 Fiber-Optic Subscribers (Thousands)

76 87 101 120 139 155 173 192

76 139 Homes connected to fiber-optic infrastructure (Thousands)

324 361 396 432 465 514 571 624

324 465 TV Subscriber Base (Thousands) 176 188 200 215 224 232 234 223** 226

188 232 Number of Employees (FTE) 2,923 2,834 1,867 2,745 2,731 2,655 2,708 2,628 2,627

2,834 2,655

* See footnote 2 regarding use of non-GAAP measures.

** In Q2'21, the Company removed from its TV subscriber base approximately 21,000 subscribers who had joined the company at various different times and had remained in trial periods of over six months without charge or usage.

Disclosure for notes holders as of September 30, 2021

Information regarding the notes series issued by the Company, in million NIS

Series Original

issuance

date Principal on

the date of

issuance As of 30.09.2021 Annual interest

rate Principal repayment

dates Interest

repayment dates Interest

linkage Trustee contact details Principal

book value Linked principal

book value Interest accumulated

in books Market

value

From To



D 25.04.10 04.05.11* 400 146 109 109 ** 109 1.219% (MAKAM+1.2%) 30.12.17 30.12.21 30.03, 30.06,

30.09, 30.12 Variable interest

MAKAM (3) Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd.

Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon St.,

Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-5544553. F (2) 20.07.17 12.12.17* 04.12.18* 01.12.19* 255 389 150 226.75 384 384 2 394 2.16% 25.06.20 25.06.24 25.06, 25.12 Not Linked Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd.

Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon St., Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-5544553. G (1) (2) 06.01.19 01.07.19* 28.11.19* 27.02.20* 31.05.20* 01.07.20* 02.07.20* 26.11.20* 31.05.21* 225 38.5 86.5 15.1 84.8 12.2 300 62.2 26.5 851 851 9 949 4% 25.06.22 25.06.27 25.06 Not Linked Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd.

Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon St., Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-5544553.

(1) In April 2019, the Company issued in a private placement 2 series of untradeable option warrants that are exercisable for the Company's Series G debentures. The exercise period of the first series is between July 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020 and of the second series is between July 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021. The Series G debentures that will be allotted upon the exercise of an option warrant will be identical in all their rights to the Company's Series G debentures immediately upon their allotment, and will be entitled to any payment of interest or other benefit, the effective date of which is due after the allotment date. The debentures that will be allotted as a result of the exercise of option warrants will be registered on the TASE. The total amount received by the Company on the allotment date of the option warrants is NIS 37 million. For additional details see the Company's press release dated April 17, 2019. Following exercise of option warrants from the first series, the Company issued Series G Notes in a total principal amount of NIS 225 million. Following exercise of option warrants from the second series in July 2020, November 2020 and May 2021, the Company issued Series G Notes in a principal amount of NIS 12.2 million, NIS 62.2 million and NIS 26.5 million, respectively. The issuance in May 2021 was the final exercise of option warrants from the second series.

(2) Regarding Series F and G Notes, the Company is required to comply with a financial covenant that the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA shall not exceed 5. Compliance will be examined and reported on a quarterly basis. For the purpose of the covenant, Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as the sum total for the last 12 month period, excluding adjustable one-time items. As of September 30, 2021, the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 0.8. Additional stipulations regarding Series F, Series G Notes and borrowings P and Q mainly include: shareholders' equity shall not decrease below NIS 400 million and NIS 600 million, respectively; the Company shall not create floating liens subject to certain terms; the Company has the right for early redemption under certain conditions; the Company shall pay additional annual interest of 0.5% in the case of a two-notch downgrade in the Notes rating and an additional annual interest of 0.25% for each further single-notch downgrade, up to a maximum additional interest of 1%; the Company shall pay additional annual interest of 0.25% during a period in which there is a breach of the financial covenant; debt rating will not decrease below BBB- for a certain period. In any case, the total maximum additional interest for Series F and G, shall not exceed 1.25% or 1%, respectively. For more information see the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020.

In the reporting period, the Company was in compliance with all financial covenants and obligations and no cause for early repayment occurred.

(3) 'MAKAM' is a variable interest based on the yield of 12 month government bonds issued by the government of Israel. The interest rate is updated on a quarterly basis.

* On these dates additional Notes of the series were issued. The information in the table refers to the full series.

** Representing an amount of less than NIS 1 million.

Disclosure for Notes holders as of September 30, 2021 (cont.)

Notes Rating Details*

Series Rating Company Rating as of

30.09.2021 and

29.11.2021 (1) Rating assigned

upon issuance

of the Series Recent date of rating

as of 30.09.2021 and

29.11.2021 Additional ratings between the original issuance date and the recent date of rating (2) Date Rating D S&P Maalot ilA+ ilAA- 08/2021 07/2010, 09/2010, 10/2010, 09/2012, 12/2012, 06/2013, 07/2014, 07/2015, 07/2016, 07/2017, 08/2018, 11/2018, 12/2018, 01/2019, 04/2019, 08/2019, 02/2020, 05/2020, 06/2020, 07/2020, 08/2020, 11/2020, 05/2021, 08/2021 ilAA-, ilAA-, ilAA-, ilAA-, ilAA-, ilAA-, ilAA-, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+ F S&P Maalot ilA+ ilA+ 08/2021 07/2017, 09/2017, 12/2017, 01/2018, 08/2018, 11/2018, 12/2018, 01/2019, 04/2019, 08/2019, 02/2020, 05/2020, 06/2020, 07/2020, 08/2020, 11/2020, 05/2021, 08/2021 ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+ G (3) S&P Maalot ilA+ ilA+ 08/2021 12/2018, 01/2019, 04/2019, 08/2019, 02/2020, 05/2020, 06/2020, 07/2020, 08/2020, 11/2020, 05/2021, 08/2021 ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+

(1) In August 2021, S&P Maalot reaffirmed the Company's rating of "ilA+/Stable".

(2) For details regarding the rating of the notes see the S&P Maalot reports dated August 11, 2021.

(3) In January 2019, the Company issued Series G Notes in a principal amount of NIS 225 million. In July 2019, November 2019, February 2020, May 2020, July 2020, November 2020 and May 2021 the Company issued additional Series G Notes in a principal amount of NIS 38.5 million, NIS 86.5 million, NIS 15.1 million, NIS 84.8 million, NIS 12.2 million, NIS 62.2 million and NIS 26.5 million, respectively.

* A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. Ratings may be subject to suspension, revision or withdrawal at any time, and each rating should be evaluated independently of any other rating

Summary of Financial Undertakings (according to repayment dates) as of September 30, 2021

a. Notes issued to the public by the Company and held by the public, excluding such notes held by the Company's parent company, by a controlling shareholder, by companies controlled by them, or by companies controlled by the Company, based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).



Principal payments Gross interest

payments (without

deduction of tax)

ILS linked

to CPI ILS not linked

to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year - 322,213 - - - 42,650 Second year - 212,985 - - - 36,155 Third year - 212,985 - - - 30,064 Fourth year - 85,083 - - - 23,823 Fifth year and on - 510,501 - - - 34,033 Total - 1,343,767 - - - 166,725

b. Private notes and other non-bank credit, excluding such notes held by the Company's parent company, by a controlling shareholder, by companies controlled by them, or by companies controlled by the Company, based on the Company's "Solo" financial data – None.

c. Credit from banks in Israel based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).



Principal payments Gross interest

payments (without

deduction of tax)

ILS linked

to CPI ILS not linked

to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year - 52,132 - - - 1,959 Second year - 30,073 - - - 825 Third year - 17,080 - - - 213 Fourth year - - - - - - Fifth year and on - - - - - - Total - 99,285 - - - 2,997

Summary of Financial Undertakings (according to repayment dates) as of September 30, 2021 (cont.)

d. Credit from banks abroad based on the Company's "Solo" financial data – None.

e. Total of sections a - d above, total credit from banks, non-bank credit and notes based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).



Principal payments Gross interest

payments (without

deduction of tax)

ILS linked

to CPI ILS not linked

to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year - 374,345 - - - 44,609 Second year - 243,058 - - - 36,980 Third year - 230,065 - - - 30,277 Fourth year - 85,083 - - - 23,823 Fifth year and on - 510,501 - - - 34,033 Total - 1,443,052 - - - 169,722

f. Off-balance sheet Credit exposure based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS) – 50,000 (Guarantees on behalf of a joint arrangement, without expiration date).

g. Off-balance sheet Credit exposure of all the Company's consolidated companies, excluding companies that are reporting corporations and excluding the Company's data presented in section f above - None.

h. Total balances of the credit from banks, non-bank credit and notes of all the consolidated companies, excluding companies that are reporting corporations and excluding Company's data presented in sections a - d above – Immaterial amount.

i. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by the parent company or a controlling shareholder and balances of notes offered by the Company held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder - None.

j. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by companies held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder, which are not controlled by the Company, and balances of notes offered by the Company held by companies held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder, which are not controlled by the Company – None.

k. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by consolidated companies and balances of notes offered by the Company held by the consolidated companies - None.

[1] The quarterly financial results are unaudited.

[2] For the definition of this and other Non-GAAP financial measures, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.

[3] In the second quarter of 2021, the Company removed from its TV subscriber base approximately 21,000 subscribers who had joined the company at various times and had remained in trial periods of over six months without charge or usage.

