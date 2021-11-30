Aflac Incorporated to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2021 U.S. Financial Services Conference

COLUMBUS, Ga., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) announced today that President and Chief Operating Officer of Aflac Incorporated Frederick J. Crawford and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Aflac Incorporated Max K. Brodén will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2021 U.S. Financial Services Conference on December 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Aflac Incorporated)

The presentation will be webcast live. Please click here to register for the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will be available for one year following the webcast. The replay may be accessed using the same web address.

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan where it insures 1 in 4 households. In 2021, Aflac Incorporated became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment and was proud to be included as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 15th consecutive year, Fortune's list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 20th time, Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the second consecutive year and in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at Aflac.com or Aflac.com/Espanol. Learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to ESG and social responsibility at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" to encourage companies to provide prospective information, so long as those informational statements are identified as forward-looking and are accompanied by meaningful cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. The company desires to take advantage of these provisions. This document contains cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected herein, and in any other statements made by company officials in communications with the financial community and contained in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Forward-looking statements are not based on historical information and relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments. Furthermore, forward-looking information is subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. In particular, statements containing words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "goal," "objective," "may," "should," "estimate," "intends," "projects," "will," "assumes," "potential," "target," "outlook" or similar words as well as specific projections of future results, generally qualify as forward-looking. Aflac undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

The company cautions readers that the following factors, in addition to other factors mentioned from time to time, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements:

difficult conditions in global capital markets and the economy, including those caused by COVID-19 subsidiaries' ability to pay dividends to the Parent Company defaults and credit downgrades of investments inherent limitations to risk management policies and procedures exposure to significant interest rate risk the level of sales of Aflac Japan products in the Japan Post channel concentration of business in Japan tax rates applicable to the Company may change limited availability of acceptable yen-denominated investments failure to comply with restrictions on policyholder privacy and information security foreign currency fluctuations in the yen/dollar exchange rate extensive regulation and changes in law or regulation by governmental authorities differing judgments applied to investment valuations competitive environment and ability to anticipate and respond to market trends significant valuation judgments in determination of expected credit losses recorded on the Company's investments catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, as a result of climate change, epidemics, pandemics (such as the coronavirus COVID-19), tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis, war or other military action, terrorism or other acts of violence, and damage incidental to such events decreases in the Company's financial strength or debt ratings ability to protect the Aflac brand and the Company's reputation decline in creditworthiness of other financial institutions ability to effectively manage key executive succession concentration of the Company's investments in any particular single-issuer or sector changes in accounting standards the effects of COVID-19 and its variants (both known and emerging), and any resulting economic effects and government interventions, on the Company's business and financial results level and outcome of litigation ability to attract and retain qualified sales associates, brokers, employees, and distribution partners allegations or determinations of worker misclassification in the United States deviations in actual experience from pricing and reserving assumptions

ability to continue to develop and implement improvements in information technology systems

interruption in telecommunication, information technology and other operational systems, or a failure to maintain the security, confidentiality or privacy of sensitive data residing on such systems



Analyst and investor contact - David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or 800.235.2667 or dyoung@aflac.com

Media contact – Ines Gutzmer, 762.207.7601 or igutzmer@aflac.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aflac Incorporated