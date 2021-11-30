Braille Institute Receives 2021 COSB Champion Award

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council of Schools and Services for the Blind (COSB) has bestowed their highest honor, the Champion Award, to Braille Institute in recognition of their positive and significant impact nationally with youth who are blind or visually impaired (BVI).

Braille Institute of America Logo (PRNewsfoto/Braille Institute of America)

"The COSB Champion Award is highly selective, and recipients are those organizations that have truly impacted the lives of blind or visually impaired children through their programs and services," said Joy Harris, Executive Director, COSB. "I am pleased to recognize Braille Institute for their ongoing dedication and excellence."

Braille Institute's youth and child development services provide programs and services, completely free of charge, to families with children who are blind or visually impaired from birth to 18 years of age. For more than 20 years, they have highlighted the importance of braille literacy through their highly recognized Braille Challenge program which encourages students from across the U.S., Canada and the U.K. to showcase their braille literacy skills. Braille Institute's Cane Quest program encourages student to build their orientation and mobility skills, another important life skill. "It is truly an honor to receive this award from COSB and to help shed light on the importance of early intervention and education for children who are blind or visually impaired," said Sergio Oliva, Vice President of Programs and Services for Braille Institute.

The Champion Award was presented to Braille Institute during the awards ceremony at the 2021 COSB Leadership Institute.

About Braille Institute

Braille Institute is a non-profit organization that has been positively transforming the lives of those with vision loss for more than 100 years. Braille Institute offers a broad range of free programs, classes and services to more than 20,000 students of all ages, and continues to demonstrate that vision rehabilitation is a beginning, not an end. The organization serves the community from seven centers in Southern California, as well as online through remote delivery of classes and services. For more information, please visit BrailleInstitute.org. Follow on Facebook @BrailleInstitute or on Twitter @BrailleInst.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Braille Institute of America