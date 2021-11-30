Edward "Ted" W. McCormick Joins Truck Hero, Inc., as Chief Financial Officer

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truck Hero, Inc., the market leader for the industry's best functional truck and Jeep® accessories, announces the appointment of Edward "Ted" W. McCormick as Chief Financial Officer. He joins the company's senior leadership team and reports to William Reminder, President and CEO.

McCormick will be responsible for leading all aspects of Truck Hero's finance and IT organizations, with a focus on key strategic initiatives and functions to support the company's growth objectives.

"Ted brings significant experience from his years as a strategic and operationally-oriented finance leader with industry leading companies. During this exciting period of growth for the company, Ted's expertise and proven track record of success makes him a critical addition to the executive team," said Reminder.

McCormick has more than twenty years of private and public company experience. Prior to joining Truck Hero, McCormick held CFO roles at The Bountiful Company, a leading manufacturer and provider of active nutrition and supplement products (which was acquired by Nestle Health Science from KKR and the Carlyle Group) and at Roland Foods (owned by Vestar Capital Partners).

Prior to Roland Foods, McCormick spent more than 16 years with Unilever where he held senior finance positions in supply chain, the Pepsi/Lipton Partnership, Ben & Jerry's and in the Unilever foods business.

McCormick earned his MBA from Columbia University and his bachelor's degree in History and Political Science from the University of Vermont.

About Truck Hero, Inc.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Truck Hero® provides consumers a full range of branded automotive accessories for trucks, Jeep®, brand vehicles, and cars, with market-leading functionality, engineering, quality, and design. The breadth of Truck Hero's product offering is vast, including hard and soft truck bed covers, truck caps, bed liners, floor liners, fender flares, steps, suspension kits, Ventvisors®, Jeep parts, and off-road accessories. Truck Hero's industry-leading family of brands includes Advantage Truck Accessories™, Alloy USA®, AMP Research®, A.R.E.®, Auto Ventshade®, BAK Industries®, BACKRACK®, BedRug®, Belmor®, Bushwacker®, Extang®, Husky Liners®, LUND®, N-FAB®, OMIX™, Rampage Products®, Retrax®, RoadWorks®, Roll-N-Lock®, Rugged Liner®, Rugged Ridge®, Stampede™, Superlift®, Tonno Pro®, TruXedo®, UnderCover®, and an online retailer, RealTruck®. All the companies in the Truck Hero family are recognized as premier brands and innovation leaders. For more information, please visit our website at truck-hero.com.

