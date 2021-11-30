Overture Powers Ferry Features Resort-Inspired Living for Active Adults

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, today announced Overture Powers Ferry, from its Active Adult portfolio designed for the 55+ demographic, is now open with move-ins beginning this month, November 2021.

Powers Ferry

"Overture Powers Ferry provides the perfect location for someone seeking to become a member of an active community located in the heart of Cumberland near shopping, dining, and entertainment with easy access to the main freeways," Malcolm Bemba-Kaye, Regional Property Manager said. "Residents enjoy the resort-inspired amenities that act as an extension of each apartment home and offer a place to meet like-minded adults in a similar stage of life."

Floorplans come in one- and two-bedrooms and feature high-end designer finishes and features. Every apartment home has the perfect amount of space to fit residents' needs while also delivering a maintenance-free lifestyle.

Community amenities include an expansive clubhouse with wine room, a demonstration kitchen, large pool courtyard, fitness center and a yoga studio. Additionally, the community has complimentary services that include social hours and culinary experiences, educational events and cultural outings. It is also located near Truist Park and the Battery so there is always something to do.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit OverturePowersFerry.com or call 470-437-3136.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated real estate company offering expertise in investment management, development, and management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates over an estimated $220 billion of real estate in more than 200 markets globally including offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing more than 748,000 units/beds, and has a robust institutional investment management platform with approximately $45.1 billion of assets under management, including over $21.3 billion of assets under development. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 with the intent to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

Media Contact: Todd Usher

Public Relations Manager

todd.usher@greystar.com

