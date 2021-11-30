Veraxx Wins $46M US Marine Corps Aviation Distributed Virtual Training Environment Contract

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veraxx Engineering Corporation ( Veraxx ), a provider of high-fidelity training devices and solutions for U.S military and international pilots and aircrew, has won a $46M contract to provide technical upgrades and enhancements for the Marine Corps' Aviation Distributed Virtual Training Environment (ADVTE). This contract was competitively awarded from an unrestricted competition.

Veraxx Wins $46M US Marine Corps Aviation Distributed Virtual Training Environment (ADVTE) Unrestricted Contract

The ADVTE is a persistent, closed-loop, network-customized training solution that enables geographically-dispersed training systems to participate in integrated and networked virtual training events. In addition to providing technical upgrades and enhancements, Veraxx will also sustain ADVTE equipment including network exercise control centers, common virtual training areas, and other related aviation training equipment. Work will be performed in North Carolina, South Carolina, California, Florida, Arizona, Hawaii, and Japan.

"Veraxx has provided technical support for U.S. Marine Corps' networked and integrated training for more than 20 years. We are proud to have earned this opportunity to continue enhancing and evolving ADVTE and will continue to work closely and collaboratively with the Marines and our acquisition community teammates in doing so," said Chris Conrad, CEO of Veraxx.

About Veraxx

Veraxx Engineering Corporation ( Veraxx ) was founded in 1999 to develop and deliver high-fidelity, software concurrent, immersive solutions for flight training. Veraxx's realistic training systems have become a standard for military flight training, enabling pilots and aircrew to accomplish realistic mission-critical training tasks on the ground—so they are fully-prepared to meet challenges in the air. Veraxx's knowledge of what works, combined with its hard-earned reputation for delivering on time and within budget, ensure the training solutions it provides meet the most stringent specifications—and outperform expectations.

