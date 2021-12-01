Aeon, The Largest Retailer In Asia, Debuts First-ever Clothing In Pure White CELLIANT

CHIBA, Japan, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeon, the largest retailer in Asia, is introducing "Recovery Wear," called TOPVALU SELECT CELLIANT – undershirts – using the first-ever CELLIANT® fibers from Hologenix that are pure white in color. It will be available in about 350 stores throughout Japan and at Aeon's official online store, Aeon Style Online. Aeon is expecting sales of TOPVALU SELECT CELLIANT to increase substantially by 2025.

TOPVALU SELECT CELLIANT offers the benefits of CELLIANT, a responsive textile that captures and converts body heat into infrared, with the pure white color Aeon customers have requested.

Many men prefer to wear white undershirts under their business shirts in Japan. In response to such demands, AEON planned and developed the pure white CELLIANT undershirt for the first time. TOPVALU SELECT CELLIANT is registered as a general medical device in Japan. CELLIANT mineral-infused fabrics have been shown to help regulate body temperature and improve local circulation in healthy individuals for faster recovery, better sleep and stronger performance during the day.

"We are very excited by the introduction of the first-ever CELLIANT product in pure white," said Seth Casden, Hologenix Co-Founder and CEO. "Achieving this pure white color took a lot of dedicated effort from our global research team and we commend Aeon for being the first to introduce it to the consumer market."

For more information about TOPVALU SELECT CELLIANT, visit: https://aeonretail.com/list/celliant

Aeon

About Aeon

Headquartered in Chiba, Japan, Aeon is the largest retailer in Asia. As of the end of February 2021, it consists of about 300 companies with Aeon Co., Ltd., and its group companies. Aeon's basic principle is, "Pursuing peace, respecting humanity, and contributing to local communities, always with the customer's point of view as its core," Aeon practices its "Customer-First" philosophy with its everlasting innovative spirit.

About Hologenix

Hologenix, LLC, headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California, is a materials science innovation company producing products that energize all aspects of life. Its flagship product, CELLIANT®, is an infrared responsive textile that provides myriad wellness benefits and is an ingredient in world-class brands across multiple industries.

CELLIANT is rigorously tested by a Science Advisory Board composed of experts in the fields of photobiology, nanotechnology, sleep medicine, and diabetes and wound care. The Science Advisory Board has overseen nine peer-reviewed published studies that demonstrate CELLIANT's effectiveness and the benefits of infrared energy. www.celliant.com

Hologenix, LLC, Inventors of Celliant (PRNewsfoto/Hologenix, LLC)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aeon; Hologenix, LLC