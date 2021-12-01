Atos completes the acquisition of AppCentrica to grow its Salesforce and Cloud application capabilities in Canada

IRVING, Texas and PARIS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos today announced that it has completed the acquisition of AppCentrica, a Canadian-based technology and management consulting company specializing in Cloud Application and Salesforce services.

Established in 2010 and headquartered in Toronto, AppCentrica is a cloud services company offering business transformation consulting, Cloud Application modernization and development, as well as Salesforce and MuleSoft consulting. The company sells its services in North America to large enterprises and reputable partners, with a strong vertical focus in financial services and manufacturing industries. The acquisition will add a highly skilled team of approximately 90 Cloud Application and Salesforce services experts to Atos.

"This is a new, exciting chapter for Atos in Canada. With AppCentrica becoming part of the Atos family, we are enhancing our expertise in Canada in strategic domains. Aligned with our mission statement, we will continue to accelerate our collaborations with our customers to provide them with secured, decarbonized digital solutions as part of their business transformation programs," said Valerie Milone, Chief Country Officer, Atos in Canada.

"This is an exciting day for AppCentrica, our customers, and our staff. Joining the Atos team will accelerate our mutual growth in Canada, provide a platform to deliver AppCentrica's Enterprise Cloud Transformation services at scale, and create new and exciting opportunities for our employees," said Ed Nemes, CEO and Co-founder of AppCentrica.

