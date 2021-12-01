The iconic institution, known as the best kept secret among those with impressive taste and ambitious appetites, will accept 99.99% of applicants

Reese's University Announces Open Enrollment for the First Time in History The iconic institution, known as the best kept secret among those with impressive taste and ambitious appetites, will accept 99.99% of applicants

ROUND RIDGE, Pa., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All over the country, future Fighting Cuppies are screaming with excitement because they are receiving word that Reese's University, for the first time in its nearly 100-year history, is accepting applications. While some may not find it polite to scream with a mouth full of chocolate and peanut butter, this is clearly a special occasion. The storied institution, known as a destination for those with impressive taste and ambitious appetites, will carefully skim all applications and accept 99.99% of aspiring students. Check your mailbox - Are You RU?

Nestled in the charming town of Round Ridge, PA, campus life at Reese’s University is every student’s dream come true where there is something for everyone to sink their teeth into—including chocolate and peanut butter.

"If you're applying to Reese's U, you've got great taste," said PB Reese III, Director of Admissions, Reese's University. "I would like to raise a peanut butter cup to our newest class of Fighting Cuppies, who I am confident will uphold our tradition of greatness. And now I would like to eat that peanut butter cup. Mmm."

Ever think about how great it would be to be a student at a school with endless opportunities for fun?

Ever wish Reese's had its own college? At Reese's University, life is meant to be lived, not overthought.

"Life is too short for regrets, or inferior candy," said Patricia Brown, Dean of Students at Reese's University. "Reese's U is the embodiment of this spirit. The Fighting Cuppies are a community of well-rounded individuals that are committed to RU's core values of integrity, chocolate and peanut butter."

Didn't get your acceptance letter? Don't worry, you can still apply for rolling admission at www.ReesesUniversity.com starting Dec. 1. Tell us who you are, why you're awesome, and what makes you a true Fighting Cuppy. Once you're in, you'll join the most iconic fanbase around, load up on college swag from the Reese's U bookstore, and enjoy a few other surprises along the way. Outside of academia, get ready to root for the team that always wins and definitely always has the best snacks: The Fighting Cuppies!

Dreams are built on perfect combinations: Talent and Perseverance. Curiosity and Passion. Chocolate and Peanut Butter. And now, Reese's University and You.

To learn more, or enroll, visit www.ReesesUniversity.com.

*Our lawyers want you to know Reese's University is not a real University.

**Based on their inability to have a good time, it's obvious that our lawyers did not attend Reese's University.

About Reese's University

Reese's University is a chocolate and peanut butter research-focused university based in Round Ridge, Pa. It offers a cutting-edge curriculum in the confectionery arts and sciences and robust extracurriculars that suit the needs of every student. With a 99.99% acceptance rate, and a perfect graduation rate, Reese's U consistently ranks as the most delicious university a student can attend.

Founded in 1923, Reese's U is home to accomplished faculty and staff, all dedicated to creating an environment that supports students' impeccable taste and ambitious appetites. They believe there is no limit to what a student can achieve at Reese's U. The collegiate institution's creed, "Peanutum en Chocolux," puts it best: chocolate and peanut butter, a perfect combination.

Nestled in the charming town of Round Ridge, PA, campus life at Reese’s University is every student’s dream come true where there is something for everyone to sink their teeth into—including chocolate and peanut butter.

Nestled in the charming town of Round Ridge, PA, campus life at Reese’s University is every student’s dream come true where there is something for everyone to sink their teeth into—including chocolate and peanut butter.

Nestled in the charming town of Round Ridge, PA, campus life at Reese’s University is every student’s dream come true where there is something for everyone to sink their teeth into—including chocolate and peanut butter.

Reese's University Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reese’s University