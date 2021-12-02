Alicia Cannon Named 2022 New Leaders Council Fellow

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Leaders Council (NLC), a nonprofit organization that works to recruit, train, and promote young leaders ranging from elected officials to civically-engaged leaders in business and industry, has selected Merchant McIntyre Associates' Alicia Cannon as a NLC Washington D.C. Fellow.

"This is a tremendous honor for Alicia," said Brent Merchant, co-founder and principal. "All of us at the agency are really pleased for Alicia and, honestly, none of us were surprised by NLC's announcement. Alicia is a rising star in government relations."

NLC invests in collaborative leaders who understand their personal transformation is linked to societal transformation. Through the NLC Institute, Fellows receive training on entrepreneurial goal setting, strategic communications, digital organizing, finance and fundraising, coalition building, public policy, and equity and inclusion. NLC is where new voices, new ideas, and new leaders connect to make progress a reality.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to grow personally and professionally as a leader among such accomplished individuals," said Alicia Cannon. "I've known since I was 18 that I wanted to work in advocacy and legislative affairs. From the very beginning of my young career, numerous friends, mentors, managers, and colleagues have generously invested in my professional development. This fellowship is a direct result of their encouragement and guidance. I'm so eager to learn how to harness the leader within me to better serve my clients and the broader advocacy community."

Merchant McIntyre Associates is the leading federal government relations agency serving nonprofits and for-profit corporations that resonate with our values. Since 1994, MM professionals have excelled at achieving our clients' federal funding, legislative, and policy objectives.

Our bipartisan agency is comprised of former Congressional staff, Executive Branch officials, grant writers, subject matter experts, and marketing professionals. Because we know how Washington works, we know how to make Washington work for you.

