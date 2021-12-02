Holiday Travel Increases By More Than A Third

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday travel will increase by 34 percent in 2021 compared to 2020 according to Allianz Partners USA's Top 10 Holiday Destinations survey, which found that Americans are planning trips to New York City and Cancun, Mexico as their top domestic and international locations.

After reviewing four million itineraries* for roundtrip flights departing from U.S. airports beginning Saturday, December 18 and returning by Thursday, December 30, the travel insurance and assistance company found that 87 percent of the itineraries reviewed are for domestic travel and 13 percent are for international travel.

With fewer travel restrictions and availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, Americans are putting their travel plans in motion this holiday season. New York (#1) made its return as the favored destination after slipping out of the top 10 last year, followed by Seattle (#2) which was 2020's top holiday destination. Americans are also planning trips to warm-weather destinations including Orlando (#3), Los Angeles (#4) and Phoenix (#5). The only New England contender, Boston (#6) follows, and Atlanta (#7), Las Vegas (#8), Salt Lake City (#9) and Dallas-Fort Worth round out the top 10 list for domestic holiday travels.

"Americans are eager to travel again and one trend we've seen is travelers returning to the places they love, whether that's a cosmopolitan Christmas in New York City or basking in the sun on the beautiful beaches of Mexico," said Daniel Durazo, director of marketing and communications for Allianz Partners USA. "Holiday travel can be stressful and with the added uncertainty brought on by severe weather, significant delays and unexpected cancellations, it's important to remember travel insurance. Whether you're visiting family you haven't seen in a while or are taking a much-needed vacation out of the country, travel insurance can provide coverage for pre-paid, non-refundable expenses, medical emergencies and even lost or delayed baggage."

Travelers seeking an international holiday getaway are putting three destinations in Mexico on their holiday wish lists, and checking them twice. Cancun (#1) came out on top this year, followed by San Jose Del Cabo (#2) and Puerto Vallarta (#3). With eight Caribbean destinations featured in the top 10 international ranking, it's fair to say Americans are looking for a winter escape and a warmer change of scenery this year.

Although flying long distances during the holiday season can be challenging, Allianz Partners' Senior Medical Consultant Dr. Eugene Delaune, MD offers some travel tips: "Stay hydrated, dress appropriately and move about the cabin when possible. These tips will help you stay comfortable while flying. If you're prone to motion sickness, choose a window seat near the front of the plane, avoid alcohol and caffeine as they may cause dehydration and have ginger candies or ginger tea."

Earlier this year, Allianz Partners USA announced enhancements** to many of its travel insurance products in most states through an Epidemic Coverage Endorsement. Products that include this endorsement may include covered reasons that provide coverage to customers who become ill with COVID-19 or a future epidemic, are individually ordered to quarantine, or are denied boarding due to a suspected illness. These products may also include coverage for emergency medical care or emergency medical transportation, or provide reimbursement for change fees and loyalty points deposit fees if the customer becomes ill with an epidemic disease. Availability of the Epidemic Coverage Endorsement, and specific covered reasons under that endorsement, varies by product and by state. See your plan for details.



Allianz Partners offers travel insurance*** through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz and the policies offered for travelers, please visit: www.allianztravelinsurance.com.

Allianz Partners Holiday Travel Data: Where Americans Are Traveling

Top Domestic Destinations

2021 2020 2019 2018 1 New York Seattle New York New York 2 Seattle Orlando Orlando Los Angeles 3 Orlando Los Angeles Los Angeles Orlando 4 Los Angeles Boston Boston Boston 5 Phoenix Phoenix Atlanta Seattle 6 Boston Dallas-Fort Worth Seattle Atlanta 7 Atlanta Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale 8 Las Vegas Salt Lake City Las Vegas San Francisco 9 Salt Lake City Fort Myers Salt Lake City Minneapolis 10 Dallas-Fort Worth Portland Minneapolis Salt Lake City

Top International Destinations

2021 2020 2019 2018 1 Cancun, Mexico Cancun, Mexico Cancun, Mexico Cancun, Mexico 2 San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico San Juan, Puerto Rico San Juan, Puerto Rico San Juan, Puerto Rico 3 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico Nassau, Bahamas San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico 4 Montego Bay, Jamaica Puerto Vallarta, Mexico San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico Nassau, Bahamas 5 Oranjestad, Aruba Oranjestad, Aruba Montego Bay, Jamaica Montego Bay, Jamaica 6 London, United Kingdom Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Mexico City, Mexico Puerto Vallarta, Mexico 7 Nassau, Bahamas Montego Bay, Jamaica Oranjestad, Aruba Mexico City, Mexico 8 Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Higuey, Domincan Republic Puerto Vallarta, Mexico Oranjestad, Aruba 9 Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Santiago, Dominican Republic Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic 10 Paris, France Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Toronto, Canada Paris, France

