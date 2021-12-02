Jasmyne Spencer Launches New Collection Supporting Hurricane Ida Relief

HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Dash forward, Jasmyne Spencer, has launched a new clothing collection called " Gone By 2050 " this season. Gone By 2050, according to Spencer's company, Jas It Up, is perfect for everyone and is made from eco-friendly materials. The sustainable collection ranges in price from $45-$85, allowing customers to pay with affordable installments. Jas It Up always comes up with new collections to raise environmental awareness, however, this season is special as proceeds of the newly launched collection will go toward residents affected by Hurricane Ida.

Jas It Up is an emerging Black-woman-owned clothing business. Founded in 2016 by NWSL athlete, Jasmyne Spencer, the company's mission is to inspire people to lead more eco-conscious and socially aware lives. Spencer has played in the NWSL since the inaugural season in 2013 and has been playing for Houston Dash since May after a trade with OL Reign. "Through Jas It Up, I'm able to fully express my love for people and the planet," she says. "Coastal communities are at the greatest risk for the devastation that comes with climate change. Houston has welcomed me with open arms and I'm excited to do my part to build and give back to the communities near and dear to my heart."

The new clothing line is a statement collection designed to bring awareness to the critical fight against climate change. It includes graphic tees designed by Portland-based artist, Shade Pratt, and original Gone By 2050 sweatpants and hoodies that come in four colors. The company has been working on this line for over a year now and launched the new collection while the COP26 climate change conference took place in Glasgow, Scotland last month. "This is more than a collection, but a call to action," says Spencer.

Spencer is already known for her philanthropy. She founded Jas F.C. in 2016 to provide soccer mentorship clinics for young people. In 2020, she donated over 100 hand-made face masks to the International Rescue Committee for refugees at high risk of exposure to COVID. For the new Gone By 2050 collection, 10% of proceeds will go towards SBP-USA, formerly the St. Bernard Project, an organization with the mission to invest in resilient communities and streamline disaster recovery.

