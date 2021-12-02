Jedora Brings Joy this Holiday Season with Festive Gift Guide Release

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jedora, the direct-to-consumer jewelry marketplace, has launched its 2021 holiday gift guide, "Bring Joy with Jedora" – featuring curated selections of jewelry, watches and loose gemstones for everyone on consumers' gift list. Boasting an intriguing variety of products, Jedora's gift guide will provide holiday shoppers with unique finds thanks to an array of thoughtful accessories from top tier brands.

Jedora logo (PRNewsfoto/Jedora)

The "Bring Joy with Jedora" campaign will run through Friday, December 24th, with shopping guides that offer unique gift options to serve every holiday gifting need. Each gift guide will feature a curated list of accessories, specially crafted with each recipient in mind. Jedora's extensive collection of watches, jewelry and loose gemstones will serve as thoughtful keepsakes that will connect loved ones for years to come.

"We're so excited to launch our 'Bring Joy with Jedora' campaign to add beauty and brilliance to this year's gift giving season and take the hassle out of holiday shopping," said Lori Kluempke, Senior Vice President of Partner Relations at Jedora. "Jedora's unique online storefronts and curated selection of products make shopping from home easier than ever. Because our marketplace features brands by invitation only, consumers can rest assured that our selections are fully vetted and of the highest caliber, enabling them to focus on what really matters – finding the most meaningful gifts to express their love and appreciation for those closest to them this holiday season."

Jedora offers a variety of fashion and bridal jewelry in a range of styles, from trendy to timeless to vintage. Stunning designs featuring diamonds, colorful gemstones, platinum, gold and silver, as well as watches and loose gemstones, are available from designer brands consumers know and love as well as new brands to explore and discover. The "Bring Joy with Jedora" campaign will provide an effortless way for consumers to shop a curated selection of products and specialty storefronts from the convenience of their own homes.

Jedora's "Bring Joy with Jedora" holiday gift guides include a selection of thoughtful gifts within the following categories:

Luxe Gifts : Offering a variety of luxury items ranging from earrings and rings to watches for him and her, this curated gift guide features an array of rich gold, dazzling diamonds, colorful gems, and elegant timepieces. Each piece makes for an unforgettable holiday gift and treasured heirloom. Offering a variety of luxury items ranging from earrings and rings to watches for him and her, this curated gift guide features an array of rich gold, dazzling diamonds, colorful gems, and elegant timepieces. Each piece makes for an unforgettable holiday gift and treasured heirloom.

Silver & Gold: On trend and always in style, stunning silver and glamorous gold create fashionable and meaningful gifts. Gold is thought to symbolize love, wisdom, and magic; silver is believed to be a mirror to the soul. So, whether expressing outward love or admiring the beauty within, these gifts are sure bring a smile to her face and warmth to her heart. On trend and always in style, stunning silver and glamorous gold create fashionable and meaningful gifts. Gold is thought to symbolize love, wisdom, and magic; silver is believed to be a mirror to the soul. So, whether expressing outward love or admiring the beauty within, these gifts are sure bring a smile to her face and warmth to her heart.

Classics & Timeless Gifts : Some things never go out of style, which is why classic jewelry will never disappoint. Celebrate with jewelry that stands the test of time with classic hoops and studs, bracelets, pendants, stackable and statement rings, and watches. Some things never go out of style, which is why classic jewelry will never disappoint. Celebrate with jewelry that stands the test of time with classic hoops and studs, bracelets, pendants, stackable and statement rings, and watches.

Colors of the Season : Colored gemstone jewelry displays nature's most extraordinary treasures. Whether playfully selecting the colors of season, her favorite shades, her birthstone, or the meaning behind the hue, colorful jewelry will brighten her day and make this holiday season merrier. Colored gemstone jewelry displays nature's most extraordinary treasures. Whether playfully selecting the colors of season, her favorite shades, her birthstone, or the meaning behind the hue, colorful jewelry will brighten her day and make this holiday season merrier.

Winter White Wonderland : Spread holiday cheer and celebrate with something that sparkles brilliantly. Featuring an array of diamond and diamond simulant pieces, this jewelry selection features contemporary takes on classic designs to make for an extra special gift that's sure to be her new best friend. Spread holiday cheer and celebrate with something that sparkles brilliantly. Featuring an array of diamond and diamond simulant pieces, this jewelry selection features contemporary takes on classic designs to make for an extra special gift that's sure to be her new best friend.

Gifts for Him: Upgrade his style with a statement piece that he'll treasure for years to come. This selection of watches, men's jewelry and loose gemstones are tailored to the classic man who deserves the exceptional. : Upgrade his style with a statement piece that he'll treasure for years to come. This selection of watches, men's jewelry and loose gemstones are tailored to the classic man who deserves the exceptional.

For more information about Jedora's "Bring Joy with Jedora" Holiday Gift Guides, visit https://www.jedora.com/blog/holiday-gift-guide and follow along on social on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest, Snapchat and TikTok.

ABOUT JEDORA:

Jedora, a new jewelry, watches and loose gemstones marketplace, is owned by Multimedia Commerce Group Inc. (MCGI), a leading D2C company. Partnering with best-in-class brands by invitation only, Jedora enables consumers to explore and discover the world of both classic and innovative on-trend jewelry, watches, and loose gemstones from around the globe, right from the comfort of their homes. The new marketplace is vertically-oriented, uniquely-branded and technology-enabled, providing an easy way to both shop the full landscape of items and choices, or discover specific brands all with a click of a button. With customer experience at the center of the platform, Jedora will also provide educational jewelry information and easy navigation for consumers to discover and explore based on customized and individual buying habits.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jedora