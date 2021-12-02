Kroger Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance

CINCINNATI, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today reported its third quarter 2021 results and will update investors on how key initiatives are positioning the company for long-term sustainable growth.

Comments from Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen

"Kroger's strategy to lead with fresh and accelerate with digital continues to connect with our customers. Our agility, and the commitment from our amazing associates, is allowing us to navigate current labor and supply chain conditions and provide the freshest food at affordable prices across our store and digital ecosystem.

"Our focus on execution, combined with our continued discipline in balancing investments in our associates and customers with exceptional cost management, and growth in our alternative profit business allowed us to exceed internal expectations and deliver strong sales and earnings growth.

"Across all aspects of our business, we are innovating and executing with speed against the key initiatives that are transforming our business. Kroger is in a position of strength. We are committed to delivering for our associates, customers, and communities, and we remain confident in our ability to deliver total shareholder returns of 8% to 11% over time."

Third Quarter Financial Results



3Q21 ($ in millions; except EPS) 3Q20 ($ in millions; except EPS) ID Sales* (Table 4) 3.1% 10.9% EPS $0.64 $0.80 Adjusted EPS (Table 6) $0.78 $0.71 Operating Profit $868 $792 Adjusted FIFO Operating

Profit (Table 7) $974 $871 FIFO Gross Margin Rate* Decreased 41 basis points OG&A Rate* Decreased 49 basis points

*without fuel and adjustment items, if applicable

Third Quarter Results versus Two Years Ago



3Q21 ($ in millions; except EPS) ID Sales Two Year Stacked*

(Table 8) 14.0% EPS Two Year CAGR (Table 8) 41.4% Adjusted EPS Two Year CAGR

(Table 8) 28.8% Operating Profit Two Year

CAGR (Table 8) 84.9% Adjusted FIFO Operating Profit

Two Year CAGR (Table 8) 22.1% FIFO Gross Margin Rate

Compared to Q3 2019* Decreased 43 basis points OG&A Rate Compared to Q3

2019* Decreased 79 basis points

*without fuel and adjustment items, if applicable

Total company sales were $31.9 billion in the third quarter, compared to $29.7 billion for the same period last year. Excluding fuel, sales increased 2.9% compared to the same period last year.

Gross margin was 21.66% of sales for the third quarter. The FIFO gross margin rate, excluding fuel, decreased 41 basis points compared to the same period last year. This decrease primarily related to higher supply chain costs and continued price investments partially offset by sourcing benefits.

The LIFO charge for the third quarter was $93 million, compared to $23 million for the same period last year. This increase was primarily attributable to higher inflation across several categories, including grocery and meat.

The Operating, General & Administrative rate decreased 49 basis points, excluding fuel and adjustment items, which reflects sales leverage and the execution of cost savings initiatives.

Kroger recorded a nonrecurring benefit of $47 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, primarily due to the favorable outcome of income tax audit examinations covering multiple years. This amount is excluded from the company's adjusted net earnings per diluted share result for the third quarter. The income tax rate for the third quarter was 13.8%, compared to 24.2% for the same period last year.

Capital Allocation Strategy

Kroger continues to generate strong free cash flow and remains committed to investing in the business to drive long-term sustainable net earnings growth, maintaining its current investment grade debt rating, and returning excess free cash flow to shareholders via share repurchase and a growing dividend over time.

Kroger's net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is 1.68, compared to 1.74 a year ago (Table 5). The company's net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio target range is 2.30 to 2.50.

During the quarter, Kroger repurchased $297 million of shares and year-to-date, has repurchased $1 billion of shares. As of the end of the third quarter, $511 million remains on the board authorization announced on June 17, 2021.

2021 Guidance

Comments from CFO Gary Millerchip

"Driven by the momentum in our third quarter results and sustained food at home trends, we are raising our full-year guidance. We now expect our two-year identical sales stack to be in the range of 13.7% to 13.9%. We expect our adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $3.40 to $3.50.

"Kroger is executing against its key financial and operational initiatives and continues to invest in strategic priorities that will drive attractive and sustainable total shareholder returns. We believe our business is emerging stronger through the pandemic and is well positioned to grow beyond 2021."

Full Year 2021 Guidance



IDs (%) EPS ($) Operating

Profit ($B) Tax Rate** Cap Ex ($B) Free Cash

Flow ($B)**** Adjusted* (0.4%) - (0.2%) $3.40 - $3.50 $4.1 - $4.2 22.1% - 22.5% $3.1 - $3.3 $2.4 - $2.6 2-Year Basis*** 13.7% - 13.9% (Stack) 25% - 26% (CAGR) 17.0% - 18.4%

(CAGR)



$3.3 - $3.4 (Average)

* Without adjusted items, if applicable; Identical sales is without fuel; Operating profit represents FIFO Operating Profit. Kroger is unable to provide a full reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures used in 2021 guidance without unreasonable effort because it is not possible to predict certain of our adjustment items with a reasonable degree of certainty. This information is dependent upon future events and may be outside of our control and its unavailability could have a significant impact on 2021 GAAP financial results. ** This rate reflects typical tax adjustments and does not reflect changes to the rate from the completion of income tax audit examinations or changes in tax laws, which cannot be predicted. Accordingly, this does not reflect the effect of the $47 million benefit recognized in the third quarter of 2021. *** Identical sales, without fuel, guidance for 2-year basis represents the sum of actual 2020 identical sales percentage and 2021 identical sales rate guidance. The 2-year basis guidance items denoted with CAGR represent the compounded annual growth rate utilizing 2019 as the base year. Average free cash flow is the average of actual 2020 free cash flow and 2021 guidance. **** 2021 free cash flow guidance includes a $300M payment of deferred payroll taxes. This excludes planned payments related to the restructuring of multi-employer pension plans.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Leading with Fresh

$1 billion in annualized sales for Our Brands billion dollar brand in Kroger's portfolio Surpassedin annualized sales for Home Chef , becoming the newestbillion dollar brand in Kroger's portfolio

Our Brands launched 216 new items during the quarter with plans to launch several innovative and unique products focused on helping customers enjoy the holiday season like Private Selection Holiday Trail Mix and Simple Truth Cranberry Pistachio Bread

Expanded launch of our End-to-End Fresh program to over 50 additional stores

The Netherlands , to bring the world's first carbon-neutral, cage-free eggs to retail shelves under Simple Truth® brand Announced plans with Kipster Farms , the award-winning system founded in, to bring the world's first carbon-neutral, cage-free eggs to retail shelves under Simple Truth® brand

Accelerating with Digital

Associate Experience

Increased Kroger Family of Companies' average hourly wage to greater than $16 and with comprehensive benefits, will be greater than $21 by the end of 2021

Received two Brandon Hall Group - Excellence in Human Capital Management Awards, including Gold recognition for Leading through a Crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic and Silver recognition for A Fresh Welcome, organization's new and innovative onboarding program, which launched in 2020

Held nationwide hiring event with more than 20,000 opportunities in retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, merchandising, corporate, healthcare and more

Live Our Purpose

Kroger Health partnered with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to offer new Medicare Advantage plans that include an allowance to help customers purchase groceries and health items

Kroger Health has administered more than 8.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date, supporting customers and associates

Marked one-year anniversary of organization's Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion plan to better use company's platform to create and advocate for more equitable communities. Shared the following progress:

The Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation Innovation Fund made impact investments during the first-ever Venture Showcase in two peer-selected startups, Agua Bonita and Matriark Foods

About Kroger

Kroger's third quarter 2021 ended on November 6, 2021.

Note: Fuel sales have historically had a low gross margin rate and operating expense rate as compared to corresponding rates on non-fuel sales. As a result, Kroger discusses the changes in these rates excluding the effect of fuel.

Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables for reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure and related disclosure.

Note: Kroger's quarterly conference call with investors will broadcast live at 10 a.m. (ET) on December 2, 2021 at ir.kroger.com. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

3rd Quarter 2021 Tables Include:

Consolidated Statements of Operations Consolidated Balance Sheets Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Supplemental Sales Information Reconciliation of Net Total Debt and Net Earnings Attributable to The Kroger Co. to Adjusted EBITDA Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items Operating Profit Excluding the Adjustment Items Two-Year Financial Results

Table 1.

THE KROGER CO.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)































































THIRD QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE















2021

2020

2021

2020















































SALES







$ 31,860

100.0%

$ 29,723

100.0%

$ 104,840

100.0%

$ 101,761

100.0%















































OPERATING EXPENSES







































MERCHANDISE COSTS, INCLUDING ADVERTISING,



































WAREHOUSING AND TRANSPORTATION (a),



































AND LIFO CHARGE (b)



24,959

78.3

22,901

77.1

81,820

78.0

77,906

76.6



OPERATING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE (a)

5,177

16.2

5,194

17.5

17,692

16.9

18,162

17.9



RENT







197

0.6

205

0.7

648

0.6

682

0.7



DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION



659

2.1

631

2.1

2,168

2.1

2,073

2.0

















































OPERATING PROFIT





868

2.7

792

2.7

2,512

2.4

2,938

2.9















































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)



















































































INTEREST EXPENSE





(135)

(0.4)

(129)

(0.4)

(438)

(0.4)

(438)

(0.4)



NON-SERVICE COMPONENT OF COMPANY-SPONSORED



































PENSION PLAN COSTS



(77)

(0.2)

9

-

(44)

-

28

-



(LOSS) GAIN ON INVESTMENTS



(94)

(0.3)

162

0.6

(694)

(0.7)

952

0.9

















































NET EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

562

1.8

834

2.8

1,336

1.3

3,480

3.4

















































INCOME TAX EXPENSE



77

0.2

202

0.7

239

0.2

816

0.8

















































NET EARNINGS INCLUDING NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 485

1.5

632

2.1

1,097

1.1

2,664

2.6

















































NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO





































NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS



2

-

1

-

7

-

2

-

















































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.

$ 483

1.5%

$ 631

2.1%

$ 1,090

1.0%

$ 2,662

2.6%

















































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.



































PER BASIC COMMON SHARE



$ 0.64





$ 0.81





$ 1.44





$ 3.39





















































AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES USED IN



































BASIC CALCULATION



742





772





747





777





















































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE KROGER CO.



































PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE



$ 0.64





$ 0.80





$ 1.43





$ 3.35





















































AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES USED IN



































DILUTED CALCULATION



752





780





757





785





















































DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE

$ 0.21





$ 0.18





$ 0.60





$ 0.52































































































Note: Certain percentages may not sum due to rounding.





























































Note: The Company defines First-In First-Out (FIFO) gross profit as sales minus merchandise costs, including advertising, warehousing and transportation, but excluding the Last-In First-Out (LIFO) charge.





































The Company defines FIFO gross margin as FIFO gross profit divided by sales.





































The Company defines FIFO operating profit as operating profit excluding the LIFO charge.





































The Company defines FIFO operating margin as FIFO operating profit divided by sales.





































The above FIFO financial metrics are important measures used by management to evaluate operational effectiveness. Management believes these FIFO financial metrics are useful to investors and analysts because they measure our day-to-day operational effectiveness.





























































(a) Merchandise costs ("COGS") and operating, general and administrative expenses ("OG&A") exclude depreciation and amortization expense and rent expense which are included in separate expense lines.





























































(b) LIFO charges of $93 and $23 were recorded in the third quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively. For the year to date period, LIFO charges of $177 and $77 were recorded for 2021 and 2020, respectively.

















Table 2.

THE KROGER CO.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions)

(unaudited)



































November 6,

November 7,















2021

2020























ASSETS















Current Assets

















Cash







$ 324

$ 367



Temporary cash investments



1,964

1,813



Store deposits in-transit





1,140

1,102



Receivables







1,914

1,610



Inventories







7,520

7,478



Prepaid and other current assets



518

576



























Total current assets





13,380

12,946























Property, plant and equipment, net



23,316

21,902

Operating lease assets





6,655

6,843

Intangibles, net







954

1,012

Goodwill







3,076

3,076

Other assets







2,448

2,686



























Total Assets







$ 49,829

$ 48,465













































LIABILITIES AND SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities

















Current portion of long-term debt including obligations











under finance leases





$ 1,048

$ 1,595



Current portion of operating lease liabilities

642

669



Trade accounts payable





7,879

7,355



Accrued salaries and wages



1,458

1,236



Other current liabilities





5,771

4,662



























Total current liabilities





16,798

15,517























Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases 12,673

11,925

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



6,343

6,482

Deferred income taxes





1,619

1,682

Pension and postretirement benefit obligations

490

543

Other long-term liabilities





2,415

2,272



























Total Liabilities





40,338

38,421























Shareowners' equity







9,491

10,044



























Total Liabilities and Shareowners' Equity

$ 49,829

$ 48,465













































Total common shares outstanding at end of period

738

766

Total diluted shares year-to-date



757

785



Table 3.

THE KROGER CO.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions)

(unaudited)











































YEAR-TO-DATE



















2021

2020



























CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net earnings including noncontrolling interests

$ 1,097

$ 2,664



Adjustments to reconcile net earnings including noncontrolling











interests to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



2,168

2,073



Operating lease asset amortization

468

481



LIFO charge





177

77



Stock-based employee compensation

159

147



Company-sponsored pension plans

56

(12)



Deferred income taxes



34

219



Gain on the sale of assets



(34)

(24)



Loss (gain) on investments



694

(952)



Other





106

119



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net











of effects from mergers and disposals of businesses:











Store deposits in-transit



(44)

77



Receivables



(80)

42



Inventories



(673)

(471)



Prepaid and other current assets

371

(56)



Trade accounts payable



1,200

1,006



Accrued expenses



(40)

469



Income taxes receivable and payable

(54)

89



Operating lease liabilities



(532)

(464)



Other





(282)

413





























Net cash provided by operating activities

4,791

5,897





















































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Payments for property and equipment, including payments for lease buyouts

(2,008)

(2,062)



Proceeds from sale of assets



139

99



Other









(90)

(85)





























Net cash used by investing activities



(1,959)

(2,048)





















































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

43

537



Payments on long-term debt including obligations under finance leases

(915)

(41)



Net payments on commercial paper



-

(1,150)



Dividends paid





(433)

(395)



Proceeds from issuance of capital stock

118

98



Treasury stock purchases



(1,049)

(989)



Proceeds from financing arrangement



166

-



Other









(161)

(128)





























Net cash used by financing activities



(2,231)

(2,068)















































































NET INCREASE IN CASH AND TEMPORARY











CASH INVESTMENTS



601

1,781



























CASH AND TEMPORARY CASH INVESTMENTS:











BEGINNING OF YEAR



1,687

399



END OF PERIOD





$ 2,288

$ 2,180





















































Reconciliation of capital investments:













Payments for property and equipment, including payments for lease buyouts

$ (2,008)

$ (2,062)



Payments for lease buyouts



-

42



Changes in construction-in-progress payables

(144)

(44)



Total capital investments, excluding lease buyouts

$ (2,152)

$ (2,064)



























Disclosure of cash flow information:













Cash paid during the year for interest

$ 493

$ 474



Cash paid during the year for income taxes

$ 364

$ 495



Table 4. Supplemental Sales Information

(in millions, except percentages)

(unaudited)

Items identified below should not be considered as alternatives to sales or any other GAAP measure of performance. Identical sales is an industry-specific measure and it is important to review it in conjunction with Kroger's financial results reported in accordance with GAAP. Other companies in our industry may calculate identical sales differently than Kroger does, limiting the comparability of the measure.

























IDENTICAL SALES (a)





























THIRD QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE







2021

2020

2021

2020

























EXCLUDING FUEL

$ 27,685

$ 26,850

$ 91,899

$ 92,795

























EXCLUDING FUEL

3.1%

10.9%

(1.0)%

15.3%

































































(a) Kroger defines identical sales, excluding fuel, as sales to retail customers, including sales from all departments at identical supermarket locations, Kroger Specialty Pharmacy businesses, jewelry and ship-to-home solutions. Kroger defines a supermarket as identical when it has been in operation without expansion or relocation for five full quarters.

Table 5. Reconciliation of Net Total Debt and

Net Earnings Attributable to The Kroger Co. to Adjusted EBITDA

(in millions, except for ratio)

(unaudited)





















The items identified below should not be considered an alternative to any GAAP measure of performance or access to liquidity. Net total debt to adjusted EBITDA is an important measure used by management to evaluate the Company's access to liquidity. The items below should be reviewed in conjunction with Kroger's financial results reported in accordance with GAAP.





























The following table provides a reconciliation of net total debt.















































November 6,

November 7,











2021

2020

Change





















Current portion of long-term debt including obligations















under finance leases

$ 1,048

$ 1,595

$ (547)



Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases

12,673

11,925

748





















Total debt

13,721

13,520

201





















Less: Temporary cash investments

1,964

1,813

151





















Net total debt

$ 11,757

$ 11,707

$ 50







































The following table provides a reconciliation from net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. to adjusted EBITDA, as defined in the Company's credit agreement, on a rolling four quarter basis.





























Rolling Four Quarters Ended











November 6,

November 7,











2021

2020

























Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co.

$ 1,013

$ 2,989







LIFO charge

93

113







Depreciation and amortization

2,842

2,728







Interest expense

543

578







Income tax expense

205

887







Adjustment for pension plan withdrawal liabilities

1,437

4







Adjustment for company-sponsored pension plan settlement charges

87

-







Adjustment for loss (gain) on investments

541

(943)







Adjustment for Home Chef contingent consideration

142

58







Adjustment for deconsolidation and impairment of Lucky's Market















attributable to The Kroger Co. (a)

-

174







Adjustment for transformation costs (b)

118

152







Other

(7)

(10)

























Adjusted EBITDA

$ 7,014

$ 6,730

























Net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio

1.68

1.74











































(a) The adjustment for impairment of Lucky's Market attributable to The Kroger Co. excludes a $107 net loss attributable

to the minority interest of Lucky's Market.



























(b) Transformation costs primarily include costs related to store and business closure costs and third party professional

consulting fees associated with business transformation and cost saving initiatives.









Table 6. Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



































The purpose of this table is to better illustrate comparable operating results from our ongoing business, after removing the effects on net earnings per diluted common share for certain items described below. Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per diluted share are useful metrics to investors and analysts because they present more accurately year-over-year comparisons for net earnings and net earnings per diluted share because adjusted items are not the result of normal operations. Items identified in this table should not be considered alternatives to net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. or any other GAAP measure of performance. These items should not be reviewed in isolation or considered substitutes for the Company's financial results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Due to the nature of these items, as further described below, it is important to identify these items and to review them in conjunction with the Company's financial results reported in accordance with GAAP.











































The following table summarizes items that affected the Company's financial results during the periods presented.





















































































THIRD QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE

















2021

2020

2021

2020





































Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co.

$ 483

$ 631

$ 1,090

$ 2,662





































Adjustment for pension plan withdrawal liabilities (a)(b)

-

-

344

-





Adjustment for company-sponsored pension plan settlement charges (a)(c)

68

-

68

-





Adjustment for loss (gain) on investments (a)(d)

73

(115)

533

(705)





Adjustment for Home Chef contingent consideration (a)(e)

7

17

47

80





Adjustment for transformation costs (a)(f)

5

24

82

73





Adjustment for income tax audit examinations (a)

(47)

-

(47)

-





































2021 and 2020 Adjustment Items



106

(74)

1,027

(552)





































Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co.





















excluding the adjustment items above

$ 589

$ 557

$ 2,117

$ 2,110





































Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co.





















per diluted common share



$ 0.64

$ 0.80

$ 1.43

$ 3.35





































Adjustment for pension plan withdrawal liabilities (g)

-

-

0.45

-





Adjustment for company-sponsored pension plan settlement charges (g)

0.09

-

0.09

-





Adjustment for loss (gain) on investments (g)

0.10

(0.15)

0.70

(0.90)





Adjustment for Home Chef contingent consideration (g)

0.01

0.02

0.06

0.10





Adjustment for transformation costs (g)



0.01

0.04

0.11

0.11





Adjustment for income tax audit examinations (g)

(0.07)

-

(0.07)

-





































2021 and 2020 Adjustment Items



0.14

(0.09)

1.34

(0.69)





































Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. per





















diluted common share excluding the adjustment items above

$ 0.78

$ 0.71

$ 2.77

$ 2.66





































Average number of common shares used in





















diluted calculation



752

780

757

785





Table 6. Net Earnings Per Diluted Share Excluding the Adjustment Items (continued)

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)























































(a) The amounts presented represent the after-tax effect of each adjustment.



























(b) The pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for pension plan withdrawal liabilities was $449.



























(c) The pre-tax adjustment to other income (expense) for company-sponsored pension plan settlement charges was $87.



























(d) The pre-tax adjustments for loss (gain) on investments were $94 and ($162) in the third quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustments for loss (gain) on investments were $694 and ($952) in the first three quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively.



























(e) The pre-tax adjustments to OG&A expenses for Home Chef contingent consideration were $10 and $24 in the third quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustments to OG&A expenses for Home Chef contingent consideration were $61 and $109 in the first three quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively.



























(f) The pre-tax adjustments to OG&A expenses for transformation costs were $6 and $33 in the third quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for transformation costs were $107 and $100 in the first three quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Transformation costs primarily include costs related to store and business closure costs and third party professional consulting fees associated with business transformation and cost saving initiatives.



























(g) The amounts presented represent the net earnings (loss) per diluted common share effect of each adjustment.























































Note: 2021 Third Quarter Adjustment Items include adjustments for the loss on investments, Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment, company-sponsored pension plan settlement charges, strategic transformation costs, and the income tax audit examinations adjustment.





























2021 Adjustment Items include the Third Quarter Adjustment Items plus the adjustments that occurred in the first two quarters of 2021 for pension plan withdrawal liabilities, loss on investments, Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment and strategic transformation costs.































2020 Third Quarter Adjustment Items include adjustments for the gain on investments, Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment and strategic transformation costs.





























2020 Adjustment Items include the Third Quarter Adjustment Items plus the adjustments that occurred in the first two quarters of 2020 for the gain on investments, Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment and strategic transformation costs.



Table 7. Operating Profit Excluding the Adjustment Items

(in millions)

(unaudited)



































The purpose of this table is to better illustrate comparable operating results from our ongoing business, after removing the effects on operating profit for certain items described below. Adjusted FIFO operating profit is a useful metric to investors and analysts because it presents more accurately year-over year comparisons for operating profit because adjusted items are not the result of normal operations. Items identified in this table should not be considered alternatives to operating profit or any other GAAP measure of performance. These items should not be reviewed in isolation or considered substitutes for the Company's financial results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Due to the nature of these items, as further described below, it is important to identify these items and to review them in conjunction with the Company's financial results reported in accordance with GAAP.











































The following table summarizes items that affected the Company's financial results during the periods presented.





















































THIRD QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE

















2021

2020

2021

2020





































Operating profit





$ 868

$ 792

$ 2,512

$ 2,938





LIFO charge





93

23

177

77





































FIFO Operating profit



961

815

2,689

3,015





































Adjustment for pension plan withdrawal liabilities

-

-

449

-





Adjustment for Home Chef contingent consideration

10

24

61

109





Adjustment for transformation costs (a)

6

33

107

100





Other







(3)

(1)

(9)

(6)





































2021 and 2020 Adjustment items

13

56

608

203





































Adjusted FIFO operating profit























excluding the adjustment items above

$ 974

$ 871

$ 3,297

$ 3,218



































































(a) Transformation costs primarily include costs related to store and business closure costs and third party professional consulting fees associated with business transformation and cost saving initiatives.





Table 8. Two-Year Financial Results

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)













































The purpose of this table is to better illustrate comparable two-year growth from our ongoing business for the current year for identical sales without fuel, adjusted operating profit and adjusted net earnings per diluted share, due to the significant fluctuations that occurred during 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two-year financial results for identical sales without fuel, adjusted operating profit and adjusted net earnings per diluted share are useful metrics to investors and analysts because it presents more accurate comparisons of results and trends over a longer period of time to demonstrate the effect of COVID-19 on our results. Items identified in these tables should not be considered alternatives to any other GAAP measure of performance. These items should not be reviewed in isolation or considered substitutes for the Company's financial results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Due to the nature of these items, as further described below, it is important to identify these items and to review them in conjunction with the Company's financial results reported in accordance with GAAP.













































IDENTICAL SALES TWO-YEAR STACKED





















































2021

2020

2021

2020











THIRD QUARTER

THIRD QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE

YEAR-TO-DATE











2021

2020

2020

2019

2021

2020

2020

2019















































Excluding Fuel

$ 27,685

$ 26,850

$ 26,860

$ 24,212

$ 91,899

$ 92,795

$ 92,759

$ 80,485















































Excluding Fuel

3.1%





10.9%





(1.0)%





15.3%



















































Two-year identical sales stacked

14.0%













14.3%

























































OPERATING PROFIT EXCLUDING THE ADJUSTMENT ITEMS TWO-YEAR CAGR*





















































THIRD QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE



























2021

2019

2021

2019































































Operating profit

$ 868

$ 254

$ 2,512

$ 1,714





















LIFO charge

93

23

177

69































































FIFO Operating profit

961

277

2,689

1,783































































Adjustment for pension plan withdrawal liabilities -

45

449

131





















Adjustment for Home Chef contingent consideration 10

4

61

(18)





















Adjustment for severance charge and related benefits -

80

-

80





















Adjustment for transformation costs (a)

6

-

107

-





















Adjustment for impairment of Lucky's Market (b) -

238

-

238





















Other

(3)

9

(9)

23































































2021 and 2019 Adjustment items

13

376

608

454































































Adjusted FIFO operating profit





































excluding the adjustment items above

$ 974

$ 653

$ 3,297

$ 2,237































































Two-year operating profit CAGR*

84.9%





21.1%



































































Two-year adjusted FIFO operating profit





































excluding the adjustment items above CAGR*

22.1%





21.4%

































































(a) Transformation costs primarily include costs related to store and business closure costs and third party professional consulting fees associated with business transformation and cost saving initiatives.













































(b) The adjustment for impairment of Lucky's Market includes a $107 net loss attributable to the minority interest of Lucky's Market.













































* CAGR represents the compounded annual growth rate.

































Table 8. Two-Year Financial Results (continued)

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



























































NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING THE ADJUSTMENT ITEMS TWO-YEAR CAGR*











































































THIRD QUARTER

YEAR-TO-DATE















2021

2019

2021

2019































Net earnings attributable to the Kroger Co.









$ 483

$ 263

$ 1,090

$ 1,332































Adjustment for pension plan withdrawal liabilities (a)(b)









-

35

344

101

Adjustment for company-sponsored pension plan settlement charges (a)(c)





68

-

68

-

Adjustment for gain on sale of Turkey Hill Dairy (a)(d)









-

-

-

(80)

Adjustment for gain on sale of You Technology (a)(e)









-

-

-

(52)

Adjustment for loss (gain) on investments (a)(f)









73

(81)

533

(125)

Adjustment for impairment of Lucky's Market attributable to the Kroger Co. (a)(g)



-

100

-

100

Adjustment for Home Chef contingent consideration (a)(h)









7

3

47

(13)

Adjustment for transformation costs (a)(i)









5

-

82

-

Adjustment for severance charge and related benefits (a)(j)









-

61

-

61

Adjustment for income tax audit examinations (a)









(47)

-

(47)

-































2021 and 2019 adjustment items









106

118

1,027

(8)































Net earnings attributable to the Kroger Co.



























Excluding the adjustment items above









$ 589

$ 381

$ 2,117

$ 1,324































Net earnings attributable to the Kroger Co.



























Per diluted common share









$ 0.64

$ 0.32

$ 1.43

$ 1.64































Adjustment for pension plan withdrawal liabilities (k)









-

0.04

0.45

0.12

Adjustment for company-sponsored pension plan settlement charges (k)







0.09

-

0.09

-

Adjustment for gain on sale of Turkey Hill Dairy (k)









-

-

-

(0.10)

Adjustment for gain on sale of You Technology (k)









-

-

-

(0.06)

Adjustment for loss (gain) on investments (k)









0.10

(0.10)

0.70

(0.16)

Adjustment for impairment of Lucky's Market attributable to The Kroger Co. (k)



-

0.12

-

0.12

Adjustment for Home Chef contingent consideration (k)









0.01

0.01

0.06

(0.02)

Adjustment for transformation costs (k)









0.01

-

0.11

-

Adjustment for severance charge and related benefits (k)









-

0.08

-

0.08

Adjustment for income tax audit examinations (k)









(0.07)

-

(0.07)

-































2021 and 2019 adjustment items









0.14

0.15

1.34

(0.02)































Net earnings attributable to the Kroger Co. per



























Diluted common share excluding the adjustment items above







$ 0.78

$ 0.47

$ 2.77

$ 1.62































Average number of common shares used in



























Diluted calculation









752

807

757

805































Two-year net earnings attributable to the Kroger Co. per



























Diluted common share CAGR*









41.4%





(6.6)%



































Two-year net earnings attributable to the Kroger Co. per



























Diluted common share excluding the adjustment items above CAGR*





28.8%





30.8%

































* CAGR represents the compounded annual growth rate.





















































(a) The amounts presented represent the after-tax effect of each adjustment.

































(b) The pre-tax adjustment to OG&A expenses for pension plan withdrawal liabilities was $45 in the third quarter of 2019. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustments for pension plan withdrawal liabilities were $449 and $131 in the first three quarters of 2021 and 2019, respectively.





























(c) The pre-tax adjustment to other income (expense) for company-sponsored pension plan settlement charges was $87.





























(d) The pre-tax adjustment for gain on sale of Turkey Hill Dairy was ($106).





























(e) The pre-tax adjustment for gain on sale of You Technology was ($70).





























(f) The pre-tax adjustments for loss (gain) on investments were $94 and ($106) in the third quarters of 2021 and 2019, respectively. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustments for loss (gain) on investments were $694 and ($166) in the first three quarters of 2021 and 2019, respectively.





























(g) The pre-tax adjustment for impairment of Lucky's Market was $238 including a $107 net loss attributable to the minority interest of Lucky's Market.







(h) The pre-tax adjustments to OG&A expenses for Home Chef contingent consideration were $10 and $4 in the third quarters of 2021 and 2019, respectively. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustments to OG&A expenses for Home Chef contingent consideration were $61 and ($18) in the first three quarters of 2021 and 2019, respectively.





























(i) The pre-tax adjustments to OG&A expenses for transformation costs were $6 in the third quarter of 2021. The year-to-date pre-tax adjustments to OG&A expenses for transformation costs were $107 in the first three quarters of 2021. Transformation costs primarily include costs related to store and business closure costs and third party professional consulting fees associated with business transformation and cost saving initiatives.





























(j) The pre-tax adjustment for severance charge and related benefits was $80.

































(k) The amounts presented represent the net earnings (loss) per diluted common share effect of each adjustment.





























Note: 2021 Third Quarter Adjustment Items include adjustments for the loss on investments, Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment, company-sponsored pension plan settlement charges, strategic transformation costs, and the income tax audit examination adjustment.

































2021 Adjustment Items include the Third Quarter Adjustment Items plus the adjustments that occurred in the first two quarters of 2021 for pension plan withdrawal liabilities, loss on investments, Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment and strategic transformation costs.

































2019 Third Quarter Adjustment Items include adjustments for pension plan withdrawal liabilities, gain on investments, severance charges, impairment of Lucky's Market, and Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment.

































2019 Adjustment Items include the Third Quarter Adjustment Items plus the adjustments that occurred in the first two quarters of 2019 for pension plan withdrawal liabilities, the gain on sale of Turkey Hill Dairy, gain on sale of You Technology, the gain on investments and Home Chef contingent consideration adjustment.



