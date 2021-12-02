New UL IoT Security Starter Kit Helps Improve Manufacturers' Cybersecurity Posture

UL's full suite of advisory, testing and certification services, including the IoT Security Starter Kit, helps organizations manage their cybersecurity risks and validate their cybersecurity capabilities to the marketplace.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, the global safety science leader, announced today that it will now offer an Internet of Things (IoT) Security Starter Kit to help improve internal cybersecurity capabilities for a secure development life cycle (SDL), which will help empower secure product development and life cycle management. The IoT Security Starter Kit is based on SDL best practices and includes security-by-design training, an SDL gap analysis, a product security architecture review and penetration testing. Customers can customize these offerings based on their company's specific security needs. Industrial automation control system manufacturers and commercial, consumer and medical device product manufacturers can benefit from the IoT Security Starter Kit.

The increasing complexity of smart factories, adaptive production systems and the new Industry 4.0 business models introduces a set of safety and security-related issues for consideration. UL’s full suite of advisory, testing and certification services, including the new IoT Security Starter Kit, helps organizations manage their cybersecurity risks and validate their cybersecurity capabilities to the marketplace.

"With the complex nature of IoT and operational technology infrastructure, companies need to maintain the right level of security for products and systems. At UL, we can help spot potential security flaws early in the development process through a customized security design and architecture review. We can also identify potential product vulnerabilities and provide remediation advice by conducting penetration testing of a product," said Olivier Laborie, business development director of the Identity Management and Security group at UL. "We work with companies to train their personnel on an SDL framework, as well as perform a gap analysis of security processes and documentation to ensure companies are equipped to prevent, identify and respond to potential cyberthreats."

The increasing complexity of smart factories, adaptive production systems and the new Industry 4.0 business models introduces a set of safety and security-related issues for consideration. UL's full suite of advisory, testing and certification services, including the IoT Security Starter Kit, helps organizations manage their cybersecurity risks and validate their cybersecurity capabilities to the marketplace. UL possesses extensive expertise in cybersecurity, with a global network of IoT and operational technology security laboratories and more than 500 security experts and advisers who have specialized expertise in global security standards, frameworks and best practices across various consumer and industrial ecosystems.

The IoT Security Starter Kit helps companies:

Advance in-house security knowledge and capabilities

Compare internal security processes and practices to industry frameworks and standards

Prioritize processes and practices that require improvements to meet industry frameworks and standards

Understand product, security architecture and design risks through testing for vulnerabilities and exploits

UL empowers trust in the marketplace by helping manufacturers and brands improve the security of IoT products, devices and systems through a full suite of cybersecurity solutions. These services help companies understand and manage risks, secure products and protect their brand's integrity.

Learn more about UL's IoT Starter Kit.

About UL

UL is the global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security and sustainability goals. Our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

For information about Standards development and other nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

Press contact:

Steven Brewster

UL

ULNews@UL.com

+1.847.664.8425

UL Logo (PRNewsFoto/UL)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UL