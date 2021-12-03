Ahead of Biden's Democracy Summit, Arab Leaders and Civil Society Voices from the Arab World Call for U.S. to Focus on Supporting Democracy in Region

Ahead of Biden's Democracy Summit, Arab Leaders and Civil Society Voices from the Arab World Call for U.S. to Focus on Supporting Democracy in Region Press Conference Dec. 7 at National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of President Joe Biden's December 9-10 "Summit for Democracy," prominent leaders and voices of democracy from the Arab World will hold a press conference voicing the demands and concerns of their constituents. The effort will be led by Dr. Moncef Marzouki, the former President of Tunisia and the current President of the Arab Council, and Tawakkol Karman, the Nobel Peace Laureate from Yemen. The outcome and recommendations of December 3, 2021, meeting, "Democracy First in the Arab World Summit," will be shared at this press conference.

WHAT: Democracy First in the Arab World Press Conference.

WHEN: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 2pm ET.

WHERE: The National Press Club, 529 14th Street, NW, MWL Room, Washington, D.C. 20045

WHO: Dr. Moncef Marzouki, former President of Tunisia and President of the Arab Council; Tawakkol Karman, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate from Yemen; Dr. Samia Harris, spokeswoman for the Union of Egyptian National Forces; Abdullah Al-Awdah, Saudi Political Activist; Mokhtar Kamel, Egyptian Political Analyst, among others.

