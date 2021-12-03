PenFed Credit Union Receives Four 2021 Sarpy County People's Choice Awards

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second largest federal credit union, today announced it was selected by the readers of Omaha World-Herald/Suburban Newspapers Inc. for four 2021 Sarpy County People's Choice Awards in the Credit Union, Car Loan, Mortgage Company and Home Loan categories. Voters across the county voted for their favorite local businesses online and PenFed won the Credit Union and Car Loan categories and was named a favorite by readers in the Mortgage Company and Home Loan categories.

PenFed Financial Center Assistant Manager Dawn Duggar (left) and PenFed Financial Center Manager Susan Knott celebrate PenFed’s four Sarpy County People’s Choice Awards outside the Papillion Financial Center.

"We are honored that so many members of our community consider PenFed one of the best businesses of Sarpy County," said PenFed Senior Vice President of the Regional Service Center in Omaha Amy McGillan. "The PenFed Nebraska team thanks all of the voters and we look forward to continuing our mission of empowering the financial wellbeing of our members and giving back to the community."

PenFed operates a financial center and two service centers in Nebraska, creating jobs for over 600 employees. PenFed's Nebraska teammates have been proudly serving members and supporting local community organizations since 1992.

