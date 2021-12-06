Assisted Living Locators Named To Franchise Dictionary Magazine's 100 Game Changers 2021 List

PHOENIX, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement and referral franchise, today announced the company has been named to Franchise Dictionary Magazine's 100 Game Changers 2021 list. The annual list recognizes proven franchises that focus on filling a niche in the market, help the community and create opportunity for aspiring business owners. This is the fourth consecutive year the company has received this recognition.

Assisted Living Locators (PRNewsfoto/Assisted Living Locators)

The Game Changer list, which is part of the December issue of Franchise Dictionary Magazine, cites Assisted Living Locators as a nationally acclaimed senior placement and referral agency with almost 20 years supporting seniors in communities across the nation. The magazine noted the brand's proven high-touch model, which is recession- and pandemic-resilient, gives franchise owners the opportunity to run a home-based business and to serve their communities at no cost to the client.

"We're thrilled that Franchise Dictionary has named Assisted Living Locators as a Game Changer franchise," said Angela Olea RN, Assisted Living Locators CEO. "Our company is a game changer because there's unlimited potential for franchise owners, especially now as a home-based business during the ongoing pandemic. This recognition is also testament to our company's commitment to provide the very best personal service and guidance. Our passionate franchisee owners share their insider-knowledge on short-and long-term care options to help thousands of seniors and families in their communities."

Alesia Visconti, CEO / Publisher of Franchise Dictionary Magazine says, "2021 was a challenging year for the world. A brand that earns the Top 100 Game Changers designation raises the bar and clearly sets itself apart!" We are THRILLED to recognize and showcase these 100+ fran-tastic brands that went above and beyond. Congrats to this year's Game Changers!"

You can find the special Game Changer section here: https://franchisedictionarymagazine.com/2021-game-changers/

With 140 office locations in 36 states and the District of Columbia, Assisted Living Locators has been ranked in Entrepreneur's "Franchise500®" issue for five consecutive years and Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest growing private companies. The company offers a NO COST service for seniors and their families providing expert advice on short and long-term care options, including in-home care, independent living, assisted living and memory care.

To learn about Assisted Living Locators franchise opportunities, visit www.assistedlivinglocatorsfranchise.com.

