Fidelis Care Provides Nearly 14,000 Vouchers for Free Groceries This Holiday Season

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care is once again providing vouchers for free groceries to help individuals and families across New York State have a hearty, healthy holiday meal. Nearly 14,000 vouchers, worth about $200,000, are being distributed to more than 900 agencies, schools, and organizations that partner with Fidelis Care statewide. In turn, the coupons are being given to local residents with limited resources who are most in need.

"Now more than ever, the holiday season provides Fidelis Care with an opportunity to give back to the communities we serve," said Pam Hassen, Chief Member Engagement Officer. "Providing groceries for a special meal is a small but important way we can brighten the holidays for our most vulnerable friends and neighbors. Our partnerships with like-minded organizations enable Fidelis Care to bring this special commitment to life each year."

Since 2009, Fidelis Care has provided more than 150,000 vouchers for food support, in partnership with more than 10,000 local organizations, benefiting residents statewide.

"The Niagara Falls City School District is so appreciative and fortunate to have a partner like Fidelis Care," said Mark Laurrie, Superintendent, Niagara Falls City School District. "Fidelis Care is always there to support the needs of our families and students."

"Thank you to Fidelis Care for their generous donation to Lincoln Hospital," added Cheryl Simmons-Oliver, Executive Director of Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx. "We are grateful for having Fidelis Care as a community partner that truly cares and is invested in giving back to the communities they serve."

The holiday food voucher program is just one of the ways Fidelis Care is committed to supporting the health and wellness of local individuals and families throughout the year.

