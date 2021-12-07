Home Chef and USAA Alliance Services, LLC Team Up to Make Mealtime Easier for Active and Retired Military Members and Their Families

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Chef, the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence, and USAA Alliance Services, LLC, the top organization serving active and retired military and their families, announced today a new relationship that will offer USAA members special discounts on Home Chef's meal kit delivery service. Available now, USAA members receive a recurring, lifetime offer of 50% off their first Home Chef box and 15% off all additional boxes.

"At Home Chef, we're on a mission to make mealtime easier and more accessible, and we're excited to offer USAA members a lifetime discount for Home Chef meals," said Eric Dean, Senior Director of Marketing Partnerships, Home Chef. "We're honored to be able to help current and retired military service members to not only put food on the table but build connections with family and friends over a delicious meal."

USAA members can visit www.usaa.com/perks to sign up for the Home Chef offer. After selecting their favorite meals, members receive the ingredients and easy-to-follow recipe cards that allow them to make simple, delicious meals at home no matter how busy they are.

"Home Chef provides a convenient alternative to shopping and cooking dinner," said Gary Baker, Senior Vice President of USAA Alliance Services, LLC. "We are excited to add Home Chef into the USAA Perks suite of savings offered to USAA Members."

To learn more about Home Chef, visit www.homechef.com.

About Home Chef

Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. Available from www.homechef.com and in retail at more than 2,200 Kroger grocery stores, Home Chef is committed to inspiring and enabling more people to cook simple, delicious meals, no matter how busy they are. Founded in 2013, Home Chef offers fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and easy to follow recipes delivered weekly and is designed for anyone to be able to cook and everyone to enjoy. The Chicago-based company delivers nationwide. For two years running, Home Chef has been rated #1 in customer satisfaction among leading meal kit companies, according to Market Force Information U.S. Grocery Benchmark Study. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at www.homechef.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates and inspiration.

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 35,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

