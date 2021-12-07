LINK Mobility announces mobile communication agreement with Eversource

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LINK Mobility (LINK) announces a mobile communication agreement with the U.S. utility Eversource for critical notifications. Eversource provide 4.3 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire with electricity, gas, and water services.

LINK's fully consolidated U.S. subsidiary Message Broadcast will supply Eversource with its unique Enterprise Omnichannel Notification System (EONS). EONS is a single engagement CPaaS platform to design, deploy and manage customer interactions for critical events. The system delivers highly reliable communication to utility consumers during critical times i.e., power outages due to adverse weather, natural disasters, and environmental demands. Utilities face huge regulatory fines in case of non-compliance. The uniqueness and scalability of the proprietary EONS platform contributes to high EBITDA margins.

Several large U.S. utilities are already Message Broadcast customers. Eversource Energy is U.S. listed with a market capitalization of close to USD 30 billion, 2020 revenues at USD 8.9 billion and has 9,000 employees.

"We are very pleased that Eversource has chosen Message Broadcast and LINK as a partner to provide critical mobile communications. We remain confident that this collaboration will enhance Eversource's interaction with their customers", says Bill Joiner, Managing Director at Message Broadcast.

"Our partnership with Message Broadcast and LINK will bring direct communication benefits to our customers and streamline our compliance for critical messaging", says Penni McLean-Conner, EVP Customer Experience & Energy Strategy at Eversource.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/link-mobility-group-asa/i/eversource-announcement,c2988635 Eversource announcement

View original content:

SOURCE Link Mobility Group ASA