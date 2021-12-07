SunShare and Arc Thrift Stores Partner to Deliver Savings and Community Benefits through Renewable Energy Colorado-based Arc Thrift Stores chooses SunShare to further its mission by subscribing 30 Denver-metro locations to Community Solar Gardens

DENVER, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SunShare, the nation's oldest and largest community solar company, announced an agreement with Colorado non-profit Arc Thrift Stores to offset 100% of the electricity from some 30 Denver-area Arc Thrift Stores locations with solar energy.

SunShare Community Solar Garden in Colorado

ARC Thrift Stores Chooses 100% Renewable Energy from SunShare to Kick Off 2022

As a community solar subscriber, Arc Thrift Stores will save money on its electricity bills, while educating their team members and participants in the Arc Ambassadors program about the importance of sustainability and renewable energy.

"Arc Thrift Stores strive to make a difference every day. We are committed to our mission as a valuable resource for Colorado, our communities and the thousands of people we employ, including those with intellectual and developmental disabilities," said Lloyd Lewis, President and CEO of Arc Thrift Stores. "SunShare offered us the optimal choice to transition to a green energy source for the same price as our current fossil-fuel energy through a subscription that alleviates the expense of installing and maintaining solar panels on our own, allowing us to direct those funds to our staff rather than infrastructure."

Arc Thrift Stores believes that when customers choose to shop thrift, they are helping their budgets and also our planet while supporting a local charity. In many ways, Arc Thrift Stores is the heart of the community.

"As a community-focused organization serving Colorado for over a decade, we are honored to partner with Arc Thrift Stores. Our history with Arc runs deep – we furnished our first office with furniture from an Arc Thrift Store location in Colorado Springs," David Amster-Olszewski, SunShare Founder and CEO, said. "Our missions of sustainability and education are perfectly aligned, and we look forward to bringing the benefits of clean solar energy to these 30 stores and to growing along with Arc Thrift Stores and the Colorado community in the future."

Community solar is a solar farm, not owned by the utility company, that provides electricity through the existing power grid. Instead of putting panels on rooftops, households and businesses subscribe to a portion of the energy produced by the community solar garden at the same rate as the fossil-fuel burning cost. The utility continues delivering energy to the home or business, and the subscriber receives solar credits on their electricity bill.

