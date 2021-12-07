TeamViewer Authorization as CVE Numbering Authority Highlights Cybersecurity Leadership

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, has been authorized by the CVE Program as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA). Joining the ranks of just nine German CNA including Siemens, SAP, and Bosch as well as 178 vendors globally, TeamViewer underscores its industry-leading cybersecurity focus and posture.

CVE is an international, community-based effort and relies on the community to discover vulnerabilities. The vulnerabilities are discovered then assigned and published to the CVE List. CNAs are organizations responsible for the regular assignment of CVE IDs to vulnerabilities, and for creating and publishing information about the Vulnerability in the associated CVE Record. Each CNA has a specific Scope of responsibility for vulnerability identification and publishing.

With investments of more than EUR 30 million in the last five years and the setup of a 50 strong expert team, TeamViewer has significantly strengthened its competitive edge in security and data protection. Combining the world's leading IT security resources including a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) as well as regular red teaming fire drills and in-depth supplier audits, TeamViewer implements a best-of-breed approach to secure its infrastructure. For product security, TeamViewer follows the industry DevSecOps paradigm assisted by regular pentests of the entire solution portfolio as well as a public Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP) and a private Bug Bounty program.

"As TeamViewer invests heavily into best-in-class cybersecurity, we follow international best practices and community gold standards for vulnerability identification, definition, and disclosure as seen in the TeamViewer Trust Center. Therefore, we are proud to contribute as a CVE Numbering Authority to the global effort in supporting cybersecurity professionals around the globe to understand and prioritize issues in a fast and coordinated manner," says Mike Eissele, Chief Technology Officer of TeamViewer.

About CVE Program

The mission of the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE®) Program is to identify, define, and catalog publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities. There is one CVE Record for each vulnerability in the catalog. The vulnerabilities are discovered then assigned and published by organizations from around the world that have partnered with the CVE Program. Partners publish CVE Records to communicate consistent descriptions of vulnerabilities. Information technology and cybersecurity professionals use CVE Records to ensure they are discussing the same issue, and to coordinate their efforts to prioritize and address the vulnerabilities. Further information can be found at https://www.cve.org/.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 600,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,500 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 460 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

