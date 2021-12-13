Inception Growth Acquisition Limited Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise of Full Over-Allotment Option

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (the "Company") announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 9,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit (the "Offering"). Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, and one right to receive one-tenth of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. The underwriters exercised their over-allotment option in full for an additional 1,350,000 units on December 9, 2021, which closed at the time of the closing of the Offering. As a result, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering, including the over-allotment, are $103.5 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other Offering expenses.

The units have been listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading on December 9, 2021, under the ticker symbol "IGTAU". Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock, warrants, and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "IGTA", "IGTAW", and "IGTAR", respectively.

The Company is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company has not selected a business combination target and has not, nor has anyone on its behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target. The Company intends to focus its search for a target business based in the United States and/or Asia (excluding China) with a focus in the technology, media and telecom (TMT), sports and entertainment, and/or non-gambling gaming sectors. The Company is led by its Chief Executive Officer, Paige E. Craig.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments LLC, and Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC served as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

Loeb & Loeb LLP served as legal counsel to the Company. The Loev Law Firm, PC served as legal counsel to the underwriters.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments LLC, 590 Madison Ave., 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com or telephone at (212) 404-7002.

The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") declared effective a registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities on December 8, 2021. A final prospectus relating to this offering has been filed with the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and final prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited

875 Washington Street

New York, NY 10014

Paige E. Craig

Chief Executive Officer

ir@inceptiongrowth1.com

(315) 636-6638

View original content:

SOURCE Inception Growth Acquisition Limited