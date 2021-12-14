Akumin Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

PLANTATION, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) (TSX: AKU) ("Akumin" or the "Company") announced today its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 ("Q3 Fiscal 2021").
Third Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Akumin completed its acquisition of Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc. ("Alliance") on September 1, 2021, transforming Akumin to the hospital partner of choice in both Radiology and Oncology solutions.
- The Company operations now span 46 states, serving ~1,000 hospital and healthcare providers, operating over 230 radiology and oncology fixed site locations, with over 2 million procedures and treatments per year on pro forma basis.
- Akumin delivered strong quarterly same store volume performance on a consolidated, pro forma basis:
- The Company reported revenue totaling $108.2 million for the third quarter, a $45.0 million or 71.1% increase over the third quarter of last year. On a sequential basis, revenue increased $38.7 million or 55.7% over second quarter of 2021.
- Akumin generated $18.0 million of Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) for the quarter, a $5.8 million or 47.4% increase over the third quarter of last year. On a sequential basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased $5.8 million or 47.1% over second quarter of 2021.
- Based on our results thus far this year, Akumin is adjusting its 2021 guidance for revenue to range from $421 million to $428 million and for Adjusted EBITDA to range from $65 million to $72 million.
Note that reported results include Alliance results only from and after September 1, 2021 while when pro forma results are referenced it assumes Alliance was acquired at the beginning of the referenced period.
Summary Consolidated Financial Results (in thousands, except for per share amounts)
(Restated)
(Restated)
3-month period ended
Sep. 30, 2021
3-month period ended
Sep. 30, 2020
9-month period ended
Sep. 30, 2021
9-month period ended
Sep. 30, 2020
MRI Scans
138
83
322
240
PET-CT Scans
11
2
14
4
Total Scans
439
327
1,137
904
Oncology Patient Starts
1
-
1
-
Revenue
108,177
63,213
241,636
178,747
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
17,968
12,191
39,381
28,559
EPS –Diluted
(0.02)
(0.10)
(0.16)
(0.26)
(1) See "Non-GAAP Measures" below.
Commenting on the Q3 Fiscal 2021 financial results, Riadh Zine, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, "We are pleased with the Q3 results, which incorporate one month of results from the Alliance acquisition. Our integration synergy initiatives are already underway. We have also consolidated the financial planning for the combined organization, while advancing the digital transformation of the patient service delivery. With the increased scale of the company and the depth of the management team, we expect 2022 to be a milestone year as we continue to build on this solid foundation."
As a result of filing the Q3 Fiscal 2021 financial results, Akumin has now filed all continuous disclosure materials required by applicable Ontario securities laws through to today's date. As a result, Akumin expects the previously announced Management Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on August 20, 2021 will automatically be revoked in accordance with its terms by December 16, 2021, being two full business days after receipt of the filings by the Ontario Securities Commission.
Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted or comparable basis, are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Measures" and "Selected Consolidated Financial Information" of this press release for further details. The Company's consolidated financial statements for Q3 Fiscal 2021 and related management's discussion and analysis are available in Akumin's public disclosure at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.
Investor Presentation
Akumin would like to invite interested parties to an investor presentation to be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time where management will discuss changes to the Company's business resulting from the closing of the Alliance HealthCare Services acquisition, as well as Q3 Fiscal 2021 results. To access the conference call, dial toll-free in the U.S. or Canada 888-394-8218 or, for international callers, 647-484-0475. A related presentation will be available from Akumin's public disclosure at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov and also from Akumin's website (www.akumin.com) and at https://akum.in/InvestorPresentation. Participants are asked to connect at least 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. The webcast archive will be available for 90 days. A replay of the presentation will also be available until Friday, December 24, 2021 by calling 647-436-0148 or toll-free 1-888-203-1112, using passcode number 6766278.
About Akumin
Akumin is a national partner of choice for U.S. hospitals, health systems and physician groups, with comprehensive solutions addressing outsourced radiology and oncology service line needs. With the acquisition of Alliance HealthCare Services, Akumin now provides (1) fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services through a network of more than 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations; and (2) outpatient radiology and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 46 states. By combining clinical and operational expertise with the latest advances in technology and information systems, Akumin and its ~4,000 Team Members facilitate more efficient and effective diagnosis and treatment for patients and their providers in 46 states. Akumin's imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography (PET and PET/CT), ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), mammography, and other interventional procedures; our cancer care services include a full suite of radiation therapy and related offerings. For more information, visit www.akumin.com and www.alliancehealthcareservices-us.com.
Non-GAAP Measures
This press release refers to certain non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not recognized measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. There is unlikely to be comparable or similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these non-GAAP measures are provided as additional information to complement those GAAP measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under GAAP. We use non-GAAP financial measures, including "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" (each as defined below). These non-GAAP measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP measures. We believe the use of these non-GAAP measures, along with GAAP financial measures, enhances the reader's understanding of our operating results and is useful to us and to investors in comparing performance with competitors, estimating enterprise value, and making investment decisions. We also believe that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Our management uses non-GAAP measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation. Definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the relevant reported measures can be found in our Management's Discussion and Analysis dated December 13, 2021 available in our public disclosure at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.
We define such non-GAAP measures as follows:
"EBITDA" means net income (loss) before interest expense (net), income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization.
"Adjusted EBITDA" means EBITDA, as further adjusted for stock-based compensation, asset impairments, settlement and related costs (recoveries), financial instrument revaluation and related losses (gains), acquisition-related costs, severance and related costs, restructuring charges, other losses (gains), deferred rent expense (credit), and one-time adjustments.
"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" means Adjusted EBITDA divided by the total revenue in the period.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, such statements or information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information and statements regarding the expected revocation of the Management Cease Trade Order.
Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Akumin as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of our management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 dated December 13, 2021, which is available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Akumin; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Akumin expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(Restated)
(in thousands)
Three-month period
Three-month period
$ Change
% Change
Service fees – net of allowances and discounts
107,162
62,675
44,487
71%
Other revenue
1,015
538
477
89%
Revenue
108,177
63,213
44,964
71%
Employee compensation
41,779
21,373
20,406
95%
Reading fees
10,797
9,507
1,290
14%
Rent and utilities
9,507
7,066
2,441
35%
Third party services and professional fees
15,928
7,693
8,235
107%
Administrative
6,382
2,631
3,751
143%
Medical supplies and other expenses
7,103
2,775
4,328
156%
Depreciation and amortization
11,286
4,359
6,927
159%
Stock-based compensation
785
568
217
38%
Operational financial instruments revaluation and other (gains) losses
(68)
3,630
(3,698)
(102%)
Interest expense
16,932
8,961
7,971
89%
Settlement and related costs (recoveries)
(52)
1,611
(1,663)
(103%)
Acquisition related costs
8,784
174
8,610
nmf
Other financial instruments revaluation and other (gains) losses
(96)
(286)
190
(66%)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(20,890)
(6,849)
(14,041)
205%
Income tax expense (benefit)
(22,070)
(473)
(21,597)
nmf
Non-controlling interest
2,517
835
1,682
201%
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
(1,337)
(7,211)
5,874
(81%)
(Restated)
(in thousands)
Nine-month period
Nine-month period
$ Change
% Change
Service fees – net of allowances and discounts
238,872
176,041
62,831
36%
Other revenue
2,764
2,706
58
2%
Revenue
241,636
178,747
62,889
35%
Employee compensation
88,688
62,072
26,616
43%
Reading fees
31,642
27,854
3,788
14%
Rent and utilities
24,853
22,884
1,969
9%
Third party services and professional fees
32,068
22,914
9,154
40%
Administrative
14,044
8,880
5,164
58%
Medical supplies and other expenses
13,111
7,984
5,127
64%
Depreciation and amortization
20,359
13,001
7,358
57%
Stock-based compensation
1,997
1,726
271
16%
Operational financial instruments revaluation and other (gains) losses
278
(4,482)
4,760
(106%)
Interest expense
34,221
24,437
9,784
40%
Settlement and related costs (recoveries)
(394)
2,491
(2,885)
(116%)
Acquisition related costs
14,412
474
13,938
nmf
Other financial instruments revaluation and other (gains) losses
(3,462)
4,189
(7,651)
(183%)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(30,181)
(15,677)
(14,504)
93%
Income tax expense (benefit)
(21,999)
498
(22,497)
nmf
Non-controlling interest
3,388
1,876
1,512
81%
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
(11,570)
(18,051)
6,481
(36%)
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Restated)
(Restated)
(in thousands)
Three-month period
Three-month period
Nine-month period
Nine-month period
Net income (loss)
1,180
(6,376)
(8,182)
(16,175)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(22,070)
(473)
(21,999)
498
Depreciation and amortization
11,286
4,359
20,359
13,001
Interest expense
16,932
8,961
34,221
24,437
EBITDA
7,328
6,471
24,399
21,761
Adjustments:
Stock-based compensation
785
568
1,997
1,726
Settlement and related costs (recoveries)
(52)
1,611
(394)
2,491
Acquisition-related costs
8,784
174
14,412
474
Financial instrument revaluation and related losses (gains)
(50)
2,895
(3,410)
(1,178)
Other losses (gains)
20
63
320
283
Severance, restructuring and other charges
532
-
532
-
Deferred rent expense(1)
621
409
1,525
3,002
Adjusted EBITDA
17,968
12,191
39,381
28,559
Revenue
108,177
63,213
241,636
178,747
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
17%
19%
16%
16%
(1)
Deferred rent expense is defined as operating lease cost less operating cash flows from operating leases and adjusted for any prepayments or related items.
