Hubble Announces Matt Colehour as Senior Director, Operations and Compliance

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Path, Inc., the parent company which owns Hubble Contacts and ContactsCart, today announced the hiring of Matt Colehour as Senior Director, Operations and Compliance. Colehour is yet another of Hubble's major hires in recent months, following the company's announcements of Steve Druckman as CEO and Rachael Durkin as Vice President of Merchandising and Strategy.

In this role, Colehour joins Hubble's team in charge of sourcing products and supplies, negotiating agreements and managing relationships with manufacturers and distributors, and overseeing Hubble's regulatory and compliance functions.

Most recently, Colehour served as VP, Operations at Function, Inc., a growth-stage $300M+ startup. Earlier in his career, Colehour served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. Colehour was a nuclear engineer and project manager who regulated and oversaw the equipment, procedures, and facilities the Navy used to package spent nuclear fuel.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to our team, as he brings a deep experience in operations and an attention to detail that is invaluable in a highly regulated industry," said Steve Druckman, Hubble's CEO. "As we have expanded Emily Sewell's remit to cover all of Vision Path's operations, adding someone of Matt's caliber to Emily's team strengthens our operations and compliance oversight."

"As a former nuclear engineer, Matt is beyond qualified to oversee our operations and compliance mandates," said Emily Sewell, VP, Operations. "As we move forward, his expertise will be a significant asset to keep us on course for steady growth."

"Vision Path is one of the most dynamic and innovative companies in the vision market, and I could not pass up the opportunity to join a growing market leader," said Colehour. "I'm excited to join this team."

Through its online platforms, Hubble sells contact lenses and eyeglasses under the Hubble brand. Hubble's branded contact lenses are manufactured by St. Shine, one of the largest global manufacturers of contact lenses. A companion site, ContactsCart, offers other commercial brands of contact lenses at prices that are among the lowest in the industry.

About Vision Path Inc.

Hubble Contacts and ContactsCart are wholly owned by Vision Path, Inc. a Delaware corporation headquartered in New York. Founded by Benjamin Cogan and Jesse Horwitz in 2016, Hubble sells its own brand of contact lenses through www.hubblecontacts.com, and other major contact lens brands through www.contactscart.com – in each case to consumers with existing contact lens prescriptions.

