InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Cleaning Tool for Wheelchair Wheels (NYS-122)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been utilizing a wheelchair for three years and I wanted to create a quick and easy way to clean the wheels before entering my home," said an inventor, from Gonzales, La., "so I invented the GEAUX-TREAU. My design offers a convenient cleaning accessory for wheelchair wheels."

The invention provides an effective way to clean the wheels of a wheelchair. In doing so, it prevents dirt, mud and debris from being tracked inside. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to keep the floors throughout a home or interior space clean. The invention features a simple and practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize wheelchairs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

