Cloopen Released its First Environmental, Social and Governance Report ("ESG Report")

BEIJING, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 15th, Cloopen ("Cloopen" or the "Company") (NYSE: RAAS), a leading multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China, released its Environmental, Social and Governance Report of 2020 and the First Half of 2021 (hereinafter referred to as the "ESG Report" or the "Report"). This is the first social responsibility report released by Cloopen according to ESG disclosure standard, as well as the first systematic disclosure of environmental, social and governance aspects. The report thoroughly and comprehensively demonstrated the important measures and achievements of Cloopen in the fields of business ethics, product responsibility and innovation, privacy and information security, green and low carbon, anti-epidemic AI, charity, human capital development and etc.

Mr. Changxun Sun, founder and CEO of Cloopen, said in the report: "We always believe that enterprises have the responsibility to contribute to the society and be a good 'corporate citizen'. We are confident that with the joint efforts of all, our world will definitely become better. "

Always pursue technical benefits for all and maintain "warm communication"

According to the ESG Report, Cloopen has established the mission of "to enhance the daily communication experience and operational productivity for enterprises", always upheld "combining high efficiency with humanity" as its product technology principle, insisted on the warm and principled communication, and continuously promoted technological innovation and inclusive benefits.

As the pioneer of China's "Communication+AI", Cloopen helps enterprises to bring the value of every employee into play while using AI technology to promote the progress of enterprise communication industry. By applying a series of products, including smart virtual banking counter, intelligent voice robot, intelligent agent assistant and intelligent training robots, Cloopen has optimized traditional mode of large customer service team into the mode of "artificial intelligence+small customer service team", which helps finance, government affairs and other industries to transform from the traditional mode of offline operation to the remote operation of human-computer cooperation. While promoting the iterative upgrading, cost reduction and efficiency increase of enterprise contact centers, it empowers enterprises and their staff more possibilities regarding capacity building, and enables enterprises, regardless of size, to share the dividends brought by AI technology under the industrial Internet wave.

Cloopen does more than empowering enterprises and employees, but also giving back to the society with professional ability. Since the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020, Cloopen has actively participated in public welfare undertakings such as epidemic prevention and cooperating with charitable funds, providing solutions for the government, medical organizations, enterprises, social welfare organizations and institutions. Cloopen's 7Moor Omnichannel Intelligent Customer Service System helps about 11 million people in Sichuan province to quickly apply for "health code", AI Epidemic Prevention Robot helps Yangzhou epidemic prevention headquarters to build "life channel", Video Customer Service guarantees online consultation of Cancer Hospital of Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, etc. Cloopen also continues the long-term cooperation with Smile Angel Foundation, providing it with free call center platform services and helping it to establish a standard and stable call center to better serve people in need of help and care all over the country.

Ensure data security and consolidate information security protection

As an enterprise providing comprehensive communication and advanced digital services including cloud computing, big data and artificial intelligence, Cloopen actively tamps down the information security infrastructure, strictly abides by the data security-related laws and regulations of the People's Republic of China, and established a number of information security management regulations. Meanwhile, it clearly stipulates the obligations of data protection and privacy confidentiality in the agreements signed with customers, so as to standardize the data security management on platforms and ensure the safe operation of the system. By continuously improving the systematic management of information security, Cloopen vigorously promotes the upgrading of information security technology and emergency response measures, strengthens the protection of intellectual property rights, continuously improves the information security awareness and professional skills of all employees, and helping the information security construction of the industry.

Cloopen regards information security and privacy protection as one of the highest priorities of the company's product development and delivery. Access control, encryption mechanism and privacy enhancement technology actively prevent personal information infringement while protecting users' privacy. For example, through the "virtual intermediate number", virtual numbers are assigned to users and enterprises and real numbers are hidden, so as to realize the privacy protection of both parties in the vast O2O scenarios. Through the "smart virtual banking counter", the financial security protection effect is achieved, which meets the regulatory requirements. In 2020, Cloopen's "Intelligent Voice Robot" achieved the first batch of "Trusted AI" certification issued by China Information and Communication Research Institute and China Artificial Intelligence Industry Development Alliance, indicating that the product has reached standards of nearly 20 indicators such as system security, maturity, stability, data subject privacy protection, data security, product demand diversification, comprehensive training data and algorithm fairness, so enterprises can use AI with full confidence.

Adhere to the people-oriented principle and build a pluralistic and inclusive workplace

Cloopen has always adhered to the responsibility concept of people-oriented and treating employees well, solidly promoted the talent strategy, and fully considered the diversity of employees and equal opportunities. While strengthening the talent team, it continuously improves the welfare system and caring measures, and accompanied the growth of every employee.

Mr. Changxun Sun emphasized in the report: "We always believe that enterprises should put people first and we advocate 'Cloopen Family'. At the beginning of 2020, when the epidemic situation was most serious and the business operation was encountering the biggest difficulties, we insisted on no scale layoffs and no reduction in the salaries and benefits of general employees. From 2020 to 2021, we expand the scale of employees steadily; increase employee benefits such as medical examination, supplement commercial medical insurance; and re-leased and renovated higher-quality office buildings to welcome back more than 100 employees working in Wuhan."

Uphold green and low-carbon, and comprehensively construct the business philosophy of sustainable development

As a corporate citizen, Cloopen is well aware of its environmental responsibilities. It actively responds to the national concept of sustainable development, vigorously promotes green office initiatives, strictly controls the discharge of various pollutants, and improves the efficiency of energy resources use, so as to comprehensively constructs the business philosophy of sustainable development of enterprises.

In the meanwhile, Cloopen's "green product"--AI Vision Smart Community and Park Solution, perceives the environment through computer image vision analysis technology, and realizes flame and smoke detection, liquid and gas leakage detection, water accumulation identification, green belt supervision and garbage placement detection. In case of any irregularity or emergency, it will automatically give an alarm at the first time, which fully assists the community and park environmental maintenance and garbage supervision, and contributes to building a beautiful home.

Since its establishment in 2013, Cloopen has actively practiced its social responsibility, insisted on promoting the coordinated and sustainable development of enterprises, environment and society in an overall way, fully responded to the 17 sustainable development goals of the United Nations, and deeply promoted SDG10 (Reduced Inequalities), SDG11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG12 (Responsible Consumption and Production) and SDG17(Partnerships for the Goals) under the guidance of the global goals of eliminating poverty, protecting the earth and achieving prosperity for all.

Company Contact:

Cloopen Group Holding Limited

Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@yuntongxun.com

View original content:

SOURCE Cloopen Group Holding Limited