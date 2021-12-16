ROCKY HILL, Conn., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CATIC is pleased to announce the launching of CATIC Academy, an online learning platform that will provide its agents with high-quality, comprehensive, and leading-edge training programs with both national and state-specific content.

CATIC Logo

CATIC launches CATIC Academy, a state-of-the-art online learning platform for its agents.

CATIC will now be able to provide a wider variety of e-learning/on-demand training programs, live training sessions, and recorded webinars through world-class training vendors, such as Skillsoft, New Horizons, and BizLibrary. Many of these programs will be provided to CATIC's agents at no cost, with other programs available at a discounted rate through its new partnership with TrainUp.

CATIC Academy, in conjunction with TrainUp/KnowledgeFlo, allows CATIC to build a community of interactive learning, with its agents able to provide feedback and engage with CATIC employees, the trainer, and each other. From business skills and HR, to finance and IT, these training events and courses will help CATIC agents develop their skills through online, live classroom, or remote virtual delivery. TrainUp has partnered with hundreds of industry-leading providers, including New Horizons Computer Learning Centers, Global Knowledge, SkillPath, The Learning Tree, Lorman Education, Skillsoft, and more. This training network includes more than 300,000 instructor-led training events and 20,000 online courses and videos. In addition, all CATIC-produced content, upcoming live events, past recorded webinars, seminars, and workshops will be accessible through this new platform.

To learn more about CATIC Academy, please watch this video.

In conjunction with the launch of CATIC Academy, CATIC has revamped their agent home page with their users in mind. The new, user-friendly interface streamlines the process of finding the relevant tools that support CATIC's agents, now and in the future.

ABOUT CATIC:

CATIC, along with its sister company CATIC Title Insurance Company, is currently licensed in every state east of the Mississippi and in Texas and is currently doing business through an independent agent network in 13 states. The Company is an underwriting member of the American Land Title Association (ALTA) and the North American Bar-Related® Title Insurers. For more information about the Company, or to become a CATIC agent, please visit us at www.CATIC.com .

CATIC Academy Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CATIC