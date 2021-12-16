CRI Online: Wild Giant Pandas in Sichuan Photographed 15 Times in 44 Days

GUANGYUAN, China, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, when sorting out the infrared camera recovery data for the fourth quarter of 2021, the staff of the Baiguoping Conservation Station in the Tangjiahe area of the Giant Panda National Park found that an infrared camera installed captured the figure of giant pandas, the national treasure, for 15 times from October 9 to November 21, 2021, from which 18 photos and 14 videos were collected.

Image from Infrared Camera

A sub-adult (the animal has left its parents to live independently but is not yet sexually mature) giant panda appeared most frequently in the videos. It often appeared in the early morning or evening, running at a fast pace or munching in front of the camera. This sub-adult giant panda showed up three times in the same day, and the time of two adjacent appearances was less than 20 minutes.

After adjusting the angle, the infrared camera made a few new captures. A pair of giant panda mother and child were photographed leisurely passing in front of the camera at 02:50 am on November 18. The little panda, looked very healthy, was walking at a tight pace, constantly catching up his mother. Based on all the video and picture analysis, experts preliminarily judged that least three giant pandas were captured in the infrared camera including an adult, a sub-adults and a cub.

SOURCE CRI Online