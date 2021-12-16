InventHelp Inventor Develops a Gauze Roll with Integrated Adhesive Strips (HUN-717)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor in Houston, Texas who was looking for a medical gauze tape that would be quicker and easier to apply, developed a roll of gauze with integrated adhesive strips for a one-step application.

The invention would offer any person with wound wrap needs with a tape that could be applied without waits or time-consuming trips to medical offices.

The inventor described the invention as "an improved gauze roll for easy application via adhesive strips on both sides, eliminating the need for separate taping products."

