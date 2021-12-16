Turo Adds Kim Jabal to Board of Directors Jabal brings over 25 years of executive experience at high growth technology companies in finance, operations, and IT to Turo

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, Turo, announced today the appointment of Kim Jabal, former CFO at Unity Technologies, to Turo's Board of Directors where she will serve as the company's Audit Committee Chairwoman.

"Kim has a stellar track record as CFO of several high-growth tech companies; most recently as CFO at Unity, which she took public in 2020. Coupled with her experience on the Board and Audit Committee of FedEx, her deep expertise makes her the perfect fit as the Audit Committee Chairwoman at Turo," said Turo CEO, Andre Haddad. "I'm looking forward to working with Kim to achieve our mission of putting the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use."

Prior to Unity Technologies, Jabal led the finance teams of Path and Weebly as CFO. She has held senior leadership positions at several technology companies, serving as VP of finance at Lytro and in various capacities during her eight years at Google, including director of engineering finance, director of investor relations and director of online sales finance. She currently serves as a board and audit committee chair member of FedEx and Lucid Software, and had previously held the same positions at SVB Financial Group.

"Turo is the largest car sharing marketplace with an exceptional CEO and leadership team that are experienced, employee-focused, analytical, and strategic." said Jabal. "I love that the platform encourages and depends on the success of many small business hosts, many of whom have never started a business before. I'm thrilled to be joining the Board of Directors of Turo at this exciting time."

In 2021, Turo also announced the appointment of Charles Fisher as the company's CFO, leading the company's finance, investor relations and accounting functions. Additionally, on Earth Day this year, Turo became the first car sharing and car rental marketplace to launch a carbon neutrality initiative to offset 100 percent of its estimated global carbon emissions.

About Turo

