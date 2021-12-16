Wellness Coaches Acquires Inspired Perspectives

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Coaches, the leading provider of tech-enabled health, safety, and clinical solutions, further reinforces the company's commitment to providing best-in-class proprietary content, results driven client service and industry leading participant engagement with the strategic acquisition of Inspired Perspectives (IP). IP is a wellness engagement and content creation company that has spent the last decade dedicated to encouraging people to embrace healthy change and empowering them to execute on meaningful action plans to achieve and sustain lasting success.

(PRNewsfoto/Wellness Coaches)

"President Amy Cohen and the IP team have really done an amazing job creating engaging, actionable content and solutions that have delivered impressive well-being outcomes for their clients," said Rob Putnam, CEO of Wellness Coaches. He added, "A key pillar of our success over the past 20 years has been our ability to consistently engage 80-90% of an employer's workforce and provide them with the support they need to improve risky health and safety behaviors. We pride ourselves on our ability to find new and innovative ways to build upon prior successes, and we believe the acquisition of IP further strengthens our ability to generate the kind of results employers should expect from their wellness partner."

"This is an exciting time for Inspired Perspectives. Combining our content strategies with the expertise of Wellness Coaches' established registered dietitian and coaching relationships, smart technology, and comprehensive list of clinical services will only enhance the ability to improve lives," said Amy Cohen, president of Inspired Perspectives. The culture and leadership at Wellness Coaches exemplifies what Inspired Perspectives was founded upon. and we're excited to join them to help deliver even greater value to employers and their employees."

Founded in 2002, Wellness Coaches serves 350,000 employees across more than 500 employer locations throughout the United States. To learn more about its total healthcare solutions and request a consultation, please visit www.wellnesscoachesusa.com.

About Wellness Coaches

Wellness Coaches is one of the largest and most-experienced tech.-enabled wellness, nutrition, and injury prevention service providers, utilizing both onsite and virtual expertise to help employers increase engagement, improve population health, mitigate safety risks, and reduce healthcare and workers' comp costs. In addition, since the start of the pandemic, Wellness Coaches has delivered new COVID-19 solutions including, vaccine administration and verification, point-of-care and at-home rapid testing, nursing services and other capabilities designed to help employees return to work safely.

About Inspired Perspectives

As a well-established business, Inspired Perspectives delivers creative, flexible, and fully customizable content solutions that connect physical, mental and emotional well-being. Inspired Perspectives' vision is to be an indispensable resource to help employee populations embrace healthy change and to improve business performance by empowering employees to live more purposeful, happier lives that optimize vitality on and off the job. Solutions include wellness newsletters, a wellness article library, custom communications, and well-being challenges.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wellness Coaches