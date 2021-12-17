Angle Health partners with Doctor On Demand by Included Health to bring a seamless virtual health experience to members

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angle Health, a digital-first healthcare benefits provider for the modern employee, has partnered with Included Health to offer Angle Health members virtual urgent care and behavioral health services through Included Health's Doctor On Demand offering.

With Doctor On Demand by Included Health, Angle Health members have seamless access to virtual care services seven days a week, twenty-four hours a day. With a firm belief that timely, high-quality care delivers better outcomes for members, providers, and the insurer, Angle Health offers direct access to Included Health's nationwide network of licensed medical professionals through all their plans with no or minimal co-pays.*

"This past year and a half has clearly proven the need for an easy-to-access virtual care medical solution," said Trent Carter, Head of Operations at Angle Health, "Included Health's Doctor on Demand service offers really innovative, immediate access to medical and mental health specialists, at times that will be convenient for the members. This service aligns well with our mission to make healthcare more transparent and centered around the member."

Angle Health members can easily access Included Health's Doctor On Demand virtual care services directly from their Angle Health account--whether they use the mobile app or Angle Health web portal.

Angle Health is focused on developing partnerships with other digital health service providers that will ultimately enhance the health and wellbeing of members.

"At Included Health, we're breaking down barriers to provide high quality, easily accessible care for every individual, and we're excited about what Angle Health is doing to benefit today's modern workforce," said Robin Glass, President, Included Health. "Urgent care and behavioral health should never be siloed, and we believe providing timely access to both of these incredibly important resources will help create a more holistic and positive healthcare experience for all Angle Health members."

*Health insurance products underwritten by Angle Insurance Company of Utah.

About Angle Health

Angle Health delivers comprehensive, tailored healthcare benefits to startups and technology companies. Angle's fully digital platform delivers a first-of-its-kind employer and member experience that centers around ease of use, personalization, and better access to care. Currently live in Utah, Angle Health serves companies of all sizes and Angle members have access to a nationwide network of healthcare providers. Angle Health is backed by leading healthcare and technology investors, including Y Combinator, Blumberg Capital, and Correlation Ventures, and plans to expand into several additional markets. Visit www.anglehealth.com to learn more.

About Included Health

Included Health is a new kind of healthcare company, delivering integrated virtual care and navigation. We're on a mission to raise the standard of healthcare for everyone. We break down barriers to provide high-quality care for every person in every community — no matter where they are in their health journey or what type of care they need, from acute to chronic, behavioral to physical. We offer our members care guidance, advocacy, and access to personalized virtual and in-person care for everyday and urgent care, primary care, behavioral health, and specialty care. It's all included. Learn more at includedhealth.com .

