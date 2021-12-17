InventHelp Inventor Develops Refrigerator for Cans and Bottles (BMA-5705)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to give my beers an appealing frosted look." Said the inventor from Malden, Massachusetts. "I knew existing fridge designs could be modified and improved specifically for beers so that they would appear more appetizing and refreshing on hot summer days."

The patent-pending ICE COLD BEER FRIDGE is ideal for taller beer bottles and cans to ensure perfect taste. The temperature of this unique beer fridge can be easily adjusted depending on the user's taste and beer type in order to ensures that beer is kept cold but never frozen. This is an ideal gift for beer lovers of all ages 21+, and the cost saving design would prevent stale beer and potential beer waste.

The inventor described his invention, "My design features a temperature gauge that is easily adjusted to ensure that beer is kept perfectly cold without freezing."

