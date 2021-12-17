J.P. Morgan launches U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund, harnessing the power of data science to amplify expertise in fundamental investing

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management has recently launched its first mutual fund employing a data science-driven investment process, combining fundamental research, data insights, and risk management to identify attractively priced equity securities. The J.P. Morgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund (JPIVX) combines the firm's decades of information and data sets accumulated by equity research analysts with the breadth and scale provided by J.P. Morgan's data science capabilities.

"The end-to-end data science investment process behind the product is the culmination of many years of building, iterating, and improving on the application of AI and ML techniques," said Hamilton Reiner, Head of U.S. Structured Equity for J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The investment process is driven by machine learning and works off the core belief that there is significant alpha potential in portfolio construction, creating value through both security selection and allocation decisions."

The fund represents the collaboration of existing teams including data scientists, technologists, and fundamental analysts. Together the teams created infrastructure to construct a cloud-based process that can analyze information at tremendous scale.

"Our investors have long used data as part of their research process. We have used our decades of proprietary data and expertise to build upon that tradition, leveraging the power of the cloud and our data science capabilities in order to analyze an ever-increasing volume of information. We're able to apply that scale of information and insight to our investment decision-making processes," said Mr. Reiner.

The firm has been working toward this combination of fundamental investment management and data science for some time, culminating in a new business unit to focus on the application of AI/ML to its business.

"We started the build out of our data science and equity data science teams about six years ago and have been applying capabilities across our investment teams," said Kristian West, Global Head of Investment Platform for J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Our new Investment Platform unit seeks to amplify the application of those capabilities, creating future-state strategies for our clients, and bringing under one roof our unique talent in investment data, data science, equity trading & analytics, derivatives and broker relationships."

The U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund is managed by portfolio managers Eric Moreau, Wonseok Choi, and Andrew Stern, part of the U.S. Structured Equity team led by Hamilton Reiner.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $2.7 trillion (as of 9/30/2021), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of the funds before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the funds and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus call 1-800-480-4111.

J.P. Morgan Funds are distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. member FINRA

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

