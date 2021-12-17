METAMEDIA ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK SURPASSES 3,000 SCREENS, ANNOUNCES GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH HCL TECHNOLOGIES

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon securing a long-term partnership agreement with the leading global technology company HCL Technologies (HCL), MetaMedia, the world's first global, cloud-based distribution platform for cinemas, drive-ins, and other out-of-home venues, today announced that it has expanded its entertainment network to more than 3,000 screens across the U.S. and Canada, covering all the top 50 cities.

Rapidly expanding LA-based entertainment tech company secures game-changing partnership with HCL Technologies

"HCL is proud to support MetaMedia with its top-tier design, engineering and deployment services for its global expansion," said Anil Ganjoo, Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies. "HCL has enabled many media and entertainment companies to deploy disruptive technology platforms. MetaMedia's platform for digital out-of-home entertainment programming and distribution is generating a lot of great industry attention and we look forward to helping them grow and succeed."

"For our company born just last year, having access to 3,000 available screens is a significant milestone," said Jason Brenek, CEO, MetaMedia. "Thanks to a number of critical, strategic partnerships, we've been able to continue to expand our network despite last year's challenges. We're excited to partner with HCL, which has a long, proven track record of assisting many reputable and successful tech companies scale globally."

Despite a global pandemic and periodic industry shutdowns, MetaMedia, one of America's fastest growing entertainment technology companies, announced that it has installed its cloud-based technology on 3,000 screens. MetaMedia attributes this milestone to several key partnerships with venues and premium content providers that utilize the MetaMedia network.

With a dedicated Microsoft business unit, HCL will develop, integrate and maintain solutions on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform for MetaMedia's improved scalability, security, and functionality. MetaMedia's partnership with HCL, which provides infrastructure, operations, and support for some of the world's leading technology companies, will accelerate the company's global expansion. Under the new agreement, HCL will provide MetaMedia with top-tier engineering teams to expand its platform's capabilities and hardware support for a platform utilizing high performing Dell workstations. The expansion will include an interactive theater network as well as deployments into new international markets. HCL will also develop and operate a custom network operation center that will allow MetaMedia to monitor real-time platform performance, control remote cameras and microphones and facilitate theater-to-theater and studio-to-theater interactions. This technology will support marketing efforts, panel discussions, focus groups, corporate events, product introductions, e-sports and many other live events. HCL will also collaborate with MetaMedia to develop further groundbreaking services and products.

About MetaMedia:

MetaMedia is an entertainment technology company that creates next-generation technologies and new revenue-generating opportunities for content producers and out-of-home venues. MetaMedia created and launched the MetaMedia Entertainment Network™ the first global, cloud-based distribution platform. Powered by Microsoft Azure, the MetaMedia Entertainment Network™ provides for the secure, rapid and cost-effective delivery of movies, live-streamed events, trailers and advertising, and other big-screen programming to cinemas, drive-ins, arenas, and other out-of-home venues. MetaMedia is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.metamedia.global .

Media Contact:

Charles Chamberlaynewan

charles@chamberlaynePR.com

View original content:

SOURCE MetaMedia