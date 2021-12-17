Tracy Camp Named Computing Research Association Executive Director

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Computing Research Association (CRA) today announced Dr. Tracy Camp will become the organization's fourth Executive Director in its 50 year history. Camp, currently the Department Head of Computer Science at Colorado School of Mines (Mines), brings to the role strong experience as a leader in the computing research community at the national level, a history spearheading diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in computing, and a detailed vision for leading the organization into the future. She will assume the role on July 1, 2022.

Dr. Tracy Camp

The Computing Research Association today announced Dr. Tracy Camp will become the organization's Executive Director.

As Executive Director, Camp will seek to build upon CRA's existing leadership role in the computing research community and work to help the community pursue bold research visions, practice and advocate for socially responsible computing research, encourage the participation of diverse populations in research, and continue to make the case for strong federal support of science and technology.

"We are excited to bring on board someone of Tracy's exceptional caliber," said CRA Board Chair Nancy Amato. "She is a proven leader with an impressive breadth and depth of experience and accomplishment, both nationally and at her institution. As the Founding CS Department Head at Mines, she oversaw a major expansion of the faculty and student enrollments, while simultaneously increasing diversity."

"Tracy possesses a broad and inclusive view of computing, a deep understanding of the funding mechanisms and reward structures that affect computing research, and excellent management capabilities and experience," Amato continued. "She is the ideal leader for CRA's next phase and I could not be more thrilled she said 'yes' to this role."

Camp has previous experience with CRA having served for many years in various volunteer capacities. She is a current board member of the CRA Committee on Widening Participation in Computing Research, where she served as co-chair from 2011 to 2014. Camp was also an influential member of the CRA Board of Directors from 2012 to 2016. She led the committee that produced the 2017 report Generation CS: CS Undergraduate Enrollments Surge Since 2006.

"I'm extremely excited to become the next CRA Executive Director, following in the footsteps of three impressive former CRA leaders," said Camp. "Several major issues exist in the computing research world today, which has created many opportunities for positive transformative change. I look forward to working with CRA's exceptional staff, board members, and broader community for the benefit of computing research and society at large."

"CRA has been instrumental in my career advancement and can and should be instrumental in the career advancement of everyone involved in computing research."

Camp will be the first woman to serve as Executive Director at CRA. She succeeds Andrew Bernat, who served CRA for nearly 20 years before retiring in September, 2021.

For more information, see cra.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Computing Research Association