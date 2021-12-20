BioSymetrics to Present Phenomics-Driven Approach to Drug Discovery at Biotech Showcase 2022

BOSTON and TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSymetrics, a phenomics-driven drug discovery company with a mission to translate human disease biology and advance precision medicines, today announced it will present a company overview as part of Biotech Showcase 2022 Conference on January 11, 2022 at 11 am PT. In addition to viewing the scheduled presentation as part of the video-enabled, virtual conference, registered attendees may now access BioSymetrics' recorded presentation online here: https://partneringone.informaconnect.com/sign-in

Stacie Calad-Thomson, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Drug Discovery, will deliver the presentation and is available for virtual meetings with prospective clinical, pharmaceutical, and genomic partners, as well as potential investors. BioSymetrics is a seed-stage company with plans to initiate 10 new therapeutic programs in 2022 across cardiac, rare, and neurodegenerative diseases, alongside partners. Current partners include Janssen, Sema4 and Northwell Health.

Biotech Showcase is an investor conference focused on driving advances in therapeutic development by providing a networking platform for executives that fosters investment and partnership opportunities. The conference takes place each year during the Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.

About BioSymetrics

BioSymetrics is a phenomics-driven drug discovery company with a vision to translate data into discoveries. BioSymetrics integrates clinical and experimental data, using machine learning, to translate human disease biology and advance precision medicines. The company partners with a diverse network of life science and health system partners, including Janssen, Northwell Health and Sema4, on end-to-end drug discovery, from clinical strategy to gene disease prioritization to small molecule screening and mechanism of action. BioSymetrics is a remote-first company with people clusters in Boston and Toronto, and we are hiring. For more information, please visit www.biosymetrics.com.

About Biotech Showcase

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather in San Francisco during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 14th year, this well-established, highly respected conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

