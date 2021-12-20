IGENEX, A PREMIER COVID-19 TESTING LAB, OFFERS RT-PCR TESTS FOR HOLIDAY TRAVELERS AMIDST OMICRON OUTBREAK

MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGeneX , a leading tick-borne disease and COVID-19 testing lab, is pleased to share testing tips and recommendations to help keep US Citizens healthy, and prevent the spread of the recently discovered Omicron variant amidst upcoming holiday travel from leading COVID-19 expert, Dr. Jyotsna Shah, PhD. Follow these testing best practices to ensure that you and your loved ones aren't spreading anything but joy this holiday season!

"Traveling over the holidays can be challenging in the best of times, let alone during a pandemic," said Dr. Jyotsna Shah, president of IGeneX, Inc. "Your holiday travel should now include taking an accurate COVID-19 test." While many international destinations require proof of a negative COVID-19 test for entry, this should also be adopted within the US for state-to-state travel.

Unfortunately, not all COVID-19 tests are created equal, and not all tests are accepted at certain destinations that require proof of a negative test for entry. With the arrival of the Omicron variant, being tested accurately and consistently is key. The CDC expects that anyone with the Omicron infection can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or asymptomatic. The CDC states that full vaccination will aid in preventing hospitalizations and death.

While RT-PCRs were viewed as being more labor intensive, IGeneX offers RT-PCR tests that are accurate, convenient, and painless. IGeneX's RT-PCR tests will ensure that you receive the most accurate results, particularly if you are asymptomatic. The SARS-CoV-2 Real-Time RT-PCR test detects the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. If positive, the patient can be quarantined and treated before the disease spreads.

IGeneX provides a quicker turnaround on RT-PCR tests: "Since the pandemic began, we have been scaling up our infrastructure to the point where we can now offer results at a much faster speed while still maintaining a high level of integrity and accuracy," said Dr. Shah. "We strongly recommend travelers choose an RT-PCR COVID-19 test due to higher accuracy for diagnosis of COVID-19," said Dr. Shah.

With the arrival of new COVID-19 variants, testing this holiday season is critical. We are seeing climbing levels of breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals, and we do not have enough peer reviewed data to confidently say how the vaccines will protect against the Omicron variant in the future. However, timing is absolutely critical when testing for COVID-19. We recommend getting tested within 24 hours of your travel.

About IGeneX

For the past 25 years, IGeneX has been a premier testing lab, and at the forefront of research, development, and testing for Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses. Throughout the pandemic, IGeneX has administered and processed thousands of COVID-19 tests, helping to ensure the safety of travelers and their communities alike.

