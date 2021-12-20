InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Irrigator (ALL-2603)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was recovering from extensive oral surgery and needed to floss my teeth daily," said an inventor from Atlanta, Ga. "Floss strips, picks and water flosser machines were too large to carry with me and I thought there could be a more compact and portable solution, so I invented this."

She developed VON'S FLOSSER as an oral care tool to easily remove items from between the teeth and along the gum line to reduce the incidence of gum disease, cavities and bad breath. This convenient and practical invention would feature a lightweight and portable design that is small enough to carry in a pocket or purse to allow it to be used at work as well as when traveling. Its use may lead to improved oral and overall health.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

